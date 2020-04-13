Selbyville, Delaware, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “DevOps Market by Component (Solution [Management DevOps, Delivery DevOps, Operations DevOps], Service [Managed, Professional]), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of DevOps will reach $17 billion by 2026. The growing demand to minimize system development lifecycle and increase business productivity through quick application delivery will boost the market demand.

Growing demand for rapid software development across industries is expected to support the DevOps market growth. Advanced DevOps capabilities, including shorter development lifecycles, reduced deployment failures, enhanced efficiency in communication, and cost reduction are driving the demand for DevOps solutions and services.

Software upgrading has become extremely important; hence, enterprises are adopting DevOps solutions for quick development and deployment. Enterprises are leveraging the functionalities of DevOps for agile software development, significantly reducing manual processes and cutting down on coding errors.

The operations DevOps market will register around 22% gains from 2020 to 2026. DevOps provides development teams easy access to debug the source code and make necessary changes in the code. It also helps in preventing and minimizing the risks associated with the deployment process. DevOps tools used in software delivery management help in eliminating unnecessary source code and concurrent evaluation. DevOps tools also provide automated code, checking, and value stream management throughout the processes until delivery.

The cloud-based deployment model is expected to grow exponentially in the DevOps market over the forecast timeline with a CAGR of 20%. The enterprises are transforming their existing business into cloud-based business models. As hybrid cloud consists of multiple public & private infrastructure resources, the enterprises are majorly adopting hybrid cloud-based deployment models of DevOps solutions. This aids them to integrate DevOps solutions with traditional and virtual development platforms, accelerating the application development and delivery process.

The demand for DevOps solutions & services is increasing across large enterprises due to multiple product developments and teams. The large enterprises form development teams as per their business operations, and DevOps tools may change according to organizational needs.

For instance, Microsoft Corporation has multiple business units including Windows, Azure, and Office. The company embraces DevOps and agile practices for the development and deployment of timely updated solutions and focuses on leveraging centralized DevOps units to automate maximum processes.

The DevOps market size in the healthcare sector is expected to exceed USD 2 billion by 2026. The DevOps solution helps healthcare organizations to remain competitive by improving medical products compared to organizations using traditional development approaches. Organizations are leveraging DevOps for big data project deployments by using data sources including medical devices, lab reports, and electronic health records.

Some major findings of the DevOps market report include:

The growing need for concurrent evaluation, rapid development, and deployment across enterprises is supporting technology development in the market.

Growing investments in the Europe media & entertainment sector will support market growth for DevOps-based security solutions.

The adoption of cloud computing services by enterprises is enabling them to shift to cloud-based business models.

Major players operating in the DevOps market are Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies, Oracle Corporation, and Google LLC.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on strategic collaborations for the development of advanced DevOps solutions .

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. DevOps Market Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry segmentation

3.3. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.4. Impact of COVID-19 breakout on the market

3.5. Evolution of DevOps

3.6. DevOps industry ecosystem analysis

3.7. Comparison of DevOps and agile approaches

3.8. Technology & innovation landscape

3.8.1. Containerization

3.8.2. Infrastructure-as-a-Code (IaaC)

3.8.3. Serverless microservices

3.9. Regulatory landscape

3.10. Global

3.10.1. ISO/IEC 270001

3.10.2. North America

3.10.2.1. NIST Special Publication 800-144 - Guidelines on Security and Privacy in Public Cloud Computing (U.S.)

3.10.2.2. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996 (U.S.)

3.10.2.3. Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act [(PIPEDA) Canada]

3.10.3. Europe

3.10.3.1. General Data Protection Regulation (EU)

3.10.3.2. German Privacy Act (Bundesdatenschutzgesetz- BDSG)

3.10.4. APAC

3.10.4.1. Information Security Technology- Personal Information Security Specification GB/T 35273-2017 (China)

3.10.4.2. Secure India National Digital Communications Policy 2018 – Draft (India)

3.10.5. Latin America

3.10.5.1. National Directorate of Personal Data Protection (Argentina)

3.10.5.2. The Brazilian General Data Protection Law (LGPD)

3.10.6. MEA

3.10.6.1. Law No. 13 of 2016 on protecting personal data (Qatar)

3.10.6.2. Cyber Security Framework, Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA)

3.11. Industry impact forces

3.11.1. Growth drivers

3.11.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.12. Growth potential analysis

3.13. Porter’s analysis

3.14. PESTEL analysis

