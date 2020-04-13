AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, will host a business update conference call on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. A press release detailing key updates will be issued prior to the call.



Ideal Power Chairman, CEO and President Dr. Lon Bell, CFO Tim Burns and B-TRAN Chief Commercial Officer Dan Brdar will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-239-9838 International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2551 Conference ID: 9392321



Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139175 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.IdealPower.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through May 14, 2020.

Toll Free Replay Number: 1-844-512-2921 International Replay Number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 9392321

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for industrial, alternative energy, military and automotive applications. The company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com .