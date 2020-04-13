EDISON, N.J., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), announces that Zoom users are installing Strikeforce’s Privacy Protection Suite, aka GuardedID & MobileTrust, to protect their Zoom video conferencing sessions and stored confidential information.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed how people and businesses now communicate,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce. “Video conferencing services i.e. Zoom, Webex, Skype, GotoMeeting & join.me have emerged as the defacto-replacement for face-to-face meetings. However, hackers are now targeting these users by leveraging pandemic news articles, emails, phishing, vishing & texting schemes, all designed to trick a remote worker to silently download keylogging malware onto their computer, or, mobile device,” says Kay.

“That’s why we are so excited about our reseller Cyber ID Guard”, says Kay, as soon as Zoom bombing made the news. “Cyber ID Guard immediately started to inform Zoom users that there’s a very affordable solution to help prevent this from happening,” says Kay, “and when I spoke with Chuck Crabb, the CEO of Cyber ID Guard over the weekend, he said that the phones were ringing off the hook for our Privacy Protection Suite. With tens of millions of new video conferencing users in harms way, we plan on doing everything that we can to help protect them, while increasing revenues for StrikeForce.”

“Hackers are relentless, once they get their keylogging malware onto your device they can instantely steal your login credentials for Zoom and Zoom-Bomb you during your next meeting. The hackers keylogging malware also steals your devices login credentials, your company’s VPN login, as well as anything you type on your computer or mobile device keyboard. That’s why our patented Privacy Protection Suite is so important, it protects every keystoke you type.”

If you would like to protect your video conferencing software and remote users with our Privacy Protection Suite, please visit our reseller, Cyber ID Guard at: https://cyberidguard.com/privacy-protection-module/ .

“As we all navigate these unchartered waters, please know that all of you are in our hearts & prayers. We will overcome this pandemic and be stronger afterwards. If there’s anything that we can do to make life easier for you right now, please do not hesitate to reach out to StrikeForce, or, even myself as the CEO of StrikeForce. Remember to wash your hands thoroughly several times a day and Stay Safe!”

About StrikeForceTechnologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

