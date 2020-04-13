SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for Robinhood users that were affected by the trading outages of the online brokerage firm Robinhood preventing customers from making securities trades through its website, app, or call center.



If you are a Robinhood user and did not have your hard trade orders executed, or suffered realized losses as a result of the Robinhood outages, you have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



In March 2020, the online brokerage firm Robinhood experienced several outages of its operating systems, preventing customers from making securities trades, through its website, app, or call center.



The plaintiff claims that the outages caused users to miss out on some of the then-biggest highest single-day market gains in recorded history and that Robinhood should have provided a financial services platform that would have been robust enough to handle that trading volume and should have had a backup system to handle such outages.



The plaintiff alleges, among other things, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duties, gross negligence, as well as violations of Consumer laws, and seeks among other things, actual and punitive damages.



Those, who are Robinhood users that have been affected by the outages at Robinhoods website and app, should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.