SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School , the tuition-deferred college alternative educating the next generation of digital workers, announced today the successful migration of its 9 global campuses into fully distributed online learning institutions. The smooth digital transformation of both its software modules and community engagement initiatives provides a template for other educational, vocational and training institutions seeking to move their programs online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Founded in 2015 by Julien Barbier and Sylvain Kalache, Holberton provides Silicon Valley-grade peer-learning and project-based software engineering training that combines high-demand, hands-on practical skills with a deep knowledge of theory. Students have gone on to earn six-figure engineering jobs at top-tier employers including Apple, LinkedIn, Google, Amazon, and Tesla.

Without relying on teachers, Holberton’s proprietary training software delivers assignments, instant feedback and ongoing guidance to students. As they work, students receive detailed analysis and corrections as needed. The program analyzes more than 10 million lines of code per week, thus giving the school the capacity to teach thousands of students at scale.

Since Holberton trains students not only on technical skills but also on soft-skills such as teamwork, public speaking, networking and interviewing, the school has moved quickly to transition its community engagement processes online. Students, alumni, staff, and professional advisors working for the world’s leading employers are engaged in structured and unstructured interactions via video meetings, webinars, live-coding sessions, Slack groups and other online tools.

“The future of work is distributed and borderless,” said Holberton co-founder and CEO Julien Barbier. “The silver lining from this pandemic is that our students will be more prepared than ever to succeed in the modern professional workforce, which will operate in a largely distributed fashion across offices and nations. Our students will emerge from this pandemic with the highly sought-after technical and soft skills the world’s leading employers demand.”

Holberton charges no upfront tuition. Instead, graduates are asked to contribute a percentage of their salaries to the school for the first three and a half years of their post-Holberton employment, giving back to the next generation of software engineers. Prospective applicants seeking to learn more about Holberton School enrollment, which is free of charge, can visit https://www.holbertonschool.com/admissions . Educational, vocational and training institutions hoping to learn more about Holberton’s scalable online training software can email expansion@holbertonschool.com to learn more.

A world-class education should be available to everyone–regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college alternative program is free until students find a job. Graduates have gone on to earn six-figure salaries as engineers at leading employers, including Apple, Tesla, NASA, Google and LinkedIn. Holberton trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory utilizing project-based and peer learning. Students learn how to become lifelong learners and leaders in their fields. Holberton is supported by professional advisors and investors from the technology and entertainment industries, including Grammy award-winner NE-YO ; actor and social activist Priyanka Chopra ; acclaimed author, journalist, and educator Esther Wojcicki; and technology visionaries LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner, Yahoo! founder Jerry Yang, Docker founder Solomon Hykes, and Upwork CEO Stephane Kasriel . Holberton has campuses in San Francisco, New Haven, Tulsa, and Puerto Rico, United States; Medellin, Bogota, Barranquilla and Cali, Colombia; Beirut, Lebanon; and Tunis, Tunisia. Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.

