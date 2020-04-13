WASHINGTON, D.C., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babel Street, Inc. , the world's data-to-knowledge company, today announced a free tier of Babel Channels™ focused on COVID-19.



Babel Channels provides streaming content of publicly available information (PAI) from expert curated, hyper-local sources from around the globe. With this initiative, organizations can subscribe to up to five “Babel Channels” related to the coronavirus at no cost through June 30, 2020. This is an automated way to receive timely information related to COVID-19 in more than 200 languages as it is impacting the world, based on qualified locally-based sources.

Using hyper-local voices in more than 350 countries, states, territories and cities around the world, Babel Channels is a powerful tool to understand what is happening related to COVID-19. With Babel Channels, customers are better equipped to respond to the impacts related to the spread of the virus, misinformation campaigns, supply chain disruptions, counterfeit products and more.

The curated PAI in Babel Channels includes data pulled from hyper-local news, police and emergency services, health care officials, transportation infrastructure, public utilities, government agencies and elected officials. The tool allows users to quickly understand the ground truth related to the coronavirus in a specific region and to take more control of the situation as it impacts their organization and its people.

Babel Channels users can also use Find X, Babel Street’s proprietary search engine that employs its multilingual and text analytics technology.

To remain educated during the global pandemic, all public and private organizations are eligible to leverage the tools for free. Current Babel Street customers are able to add seats to their subscription at no cost to keep their full teams up to speed on the global and local impact of the disease.

“Our world is facing unprecedented times with the coronavirus,” said Jeff Chapman, founder and CEO of Babel Street. “We are committed to doing our part in this battle by giving organizations our Babel Channels tool to easily understand ground truth and gain additional knowledge on the local impacts of the pandemic, from the safety of their homes.”

Those who opt to participate in the COVID-19 initiative can access the solution via desktop or on-the-go through the Babel Street App .

The type of insights available from Babel Channels related to the coronavirus are demonstrated in their recent “in case you missed it” (ICYMI) reports: https://www.linkedin.com/company/babel-street/ .

If your organization is interested in participating in this free COVID-19 Babel Channels initiative, reach out to your Babel Street representative or visit: https://app.babelstreet.com/BabelChannelsTrial .

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's data-to-knowledge company. The technology enables clients to identify, organize and analyze data, regardless of its location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client-selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or private data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients' decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, analysts are able to easily filter information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person's life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London and Canberra. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com .

