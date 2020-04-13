BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logz.io , a cloud observability platform for modern DevOps teams, today announced the general availability of the company’s Infrastructure Monitoring product, a Grafana-based metrics monitoring solution. With this release, Logz.io becomes the first company to offer an open source observability service combining the best of breed open source software to analyze logs and metrics in a unified and cost effective SaaS solution.



Today’s climate requires businesses to become digital or cease to exist. As a result, organizations face an ever growing need to monitor the health of their digital businesses, infrastructure and applications to deliver a great experience for all customers. Responding to this significant need in the market, Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring provides DevOps engineers with a scalable and flexible solution powered by their preferred open source tools, in a single, easy to use, and powerful platform. Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring offers cost-effective pricing for both infrastructure and custom metrics, enabling teams to more easily manage the costs of their data during spikes in usage and traffic.

Following three months of intensive beta with the participation of over 800 companies, Logz.io is proud to offer this general availability solution with the following unique features:

The ability to take advantage of Grafana, the best open source metrics visualization tool, as a fully managed service, so customers can identify trends and issues in production

Pre-made dashboards for common infrastructure services like Azure, AWS and GCP, Docker and Kubernetes

18 months metric retention at an affordable cost with a unified pricing for both infrastructure monitoring and custom metrics

Correlated alerts between logs, metrics and traces to enable users to seamlessly switch between best of breed open source tools Kibana and Grafana

The result is an intuitive, unified monitoring and troubleshooting experience based on the best open source tools for log management and metrics monitoring.

“Our customers are the inspiration for the development of Infrastructure Monitoring,” says Roy Nuriel, Product Manager of Infrastructure Monitoring at Logz.io, “We built this platform to solve real problems that our users are increasingly experiencing every day such as the need to monitor complex cloud applications and streamline troubleshooting while continuing to use the open tools they love without the high cost of operating them.”

“Logz.io’s vision of uniting logs and metrics to support observability aligns with our commitment to achieving a highly performant production environment through a single, unified solution,” said Dudi Avni VP of Quality and R&D Infrastructure at Sisense. “Even better, it's refreshing to see Logz.io’s continued embrace of open source technologies. We continue to view the company as a strategic, long-term partner.”

Infrastructure Monitoring is one of the three components of Logz.io’s Cloud Observability Platform which also includes a powerful log management and a Cloud SIEM solution based on Kibana. In the coming months, Logz.io will add Distributed Tracing based on Jaeger, bringing all of the open source observability tools together in one unified, scalable, and cost-efficient platform.

Logz.io’s customer centric approach has made the company an emerging leader in the observability space. Recently named a Leader on G2’s Momentum grid for Log Analysis, Logz.io continues to expand on this market leading pedigree by extending their Cloud Observability Platform--Log Management, Cloud SIEM and Infrastructure Monitoring--to provide DevOps engineers with a single pane of glass to easily and dynamically monitor, secure and troubleshoot performance issues.

For more information about Infrastructure Monitoring, read the Logz.io blog post or contact lauren@logz.io .

About Logz.io

Logz.io is a cloud observability platform that enables engineers to use the best open source tools in the market without the complexity of operating, managing, and scaling them. Logz.io offers three products: Log Management built on ELK, Infrastructure Monitoring based on Grafana, and an ELK-based Cloud SIEM. These are offered as fully managed, integrated cloud services designed to help engineers monitor, troubleshoot and secure their distributed cloud workloads more effectively. Engineering driven companies like Siemens, Turner Broadcasting, and Unity use Logz.io to simplify monitoring and security workflows, increasing developer productivity, reducing time to resolve issues, and increasing the performance and security of their mission-critical applications.

Lauren Sirt

lauren@logz.io