Investview reviewed multiple platforms for the management of their offering and selected Capital Engine for their complete customization, full marketing details and KYC/AML (Know Your Customer/Anti Money Laundering) capabilities. The offering became effective at the same time quarantine measures were put in place preventing us from the presentation roadshow that was planned. Capital Engine fully customized our experience enabling us to put up a variety of videos, summary, and documents to deliver the information to everyone in the safety of their homes.

“Capital Engine worked with our marketing team to ensure our complete marketing campaign was available in one place for the investor to have access to all the required information. Even better, they were able to customize and deliver our dashboard in under two weeks. We are extremely pleased with the outcome and the presentation of our offering,” said Mario Romano, Investview Director of Finance and Public Relations.

Offering Details

The offering is for 2 million units at an offering price of $25 per Unit, each consisting of: (i) one share of 13% Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock having a stated value of $25 per share (the “Cumulative Preferred Stock”); and (ii) five common stock purchase warrants (the “Warrants”), each exercisable for five years from the effective date of the Registration Statement (the “Effective Date”), to purchase one (1) additional share of Common Stock at a price of $0.10 per share, (together, the “Units”). The Cumulative Preferred Stock, the Warrants and the shares of Common Stock underlying the Warrants are registered in the registration statement. The 13% per annum dividends for the first three years will be escrowed from the $25 Unit offering price, representing $9.75 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Company of $15.25 per share before paying commissions and other expenses of the offering. These escrowed dividends shall be paid monthly from an escrow account. The Company can redeem the Cumulative Preferred Stock after three years at the $25 per share stated value or at any time after the 36-month anniversary of the Effective Date. Starting in year four, if not redeemed, the Company will pay the $3.25 per share yearly dividends in twelve equal monthly installments and, if any dividends are not paid, they will be cumulative and be accrued.

Upon the first closing, which shall occur immediately following the sale of 160,000 Units resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $4 million, the Company will apply for the initial listing on the OTCQX of the shares of Cumulative Preferred Stock, the Warrants and, if eligible, the shares underlying the Warrants. To qualify for listing, the OTCQX requires 50 holders of the shares of Cumulative Preferred Stock and the Warrants and the Company already meets the number of holders of Common Stock for OTCQX listing but must also meet the price per share requirement.

The Company will conduct closings, subsequent to the first closing, on a weekly basis for the same offering price of $25 per Unit while those shares of the Cumulative Preferred Stock and Warrants, and common Stock, if eligible, are trading on the OTCQX.

In addition, the Company plans to allow its common stockholders to exchange up to $1.2 million worth of common stock for the Units on a pari-passu basis. The exchange ratio will be set on the day of the first closing of the Perpetual Preferred Stock offering.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization that operates through its subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. For more information on Investview and all of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, please visit: www.investview.com

Forward-Looking Statements

More information on potential factors that could affect Investview's financial results is included from time to time in Investview's public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

