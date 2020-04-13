New York, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antiviral Drugs Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796618/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on antiviral drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing cases of viral infections, stockpiling by public healthcare agencies, and initiatives toward proper use and distribution of antiviral drugs. In addition, growing cases of viral infections is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The antiviral drugs market analysis includes applications and geographic landscapes



The antiviral drugs market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Hepatitis

• HIV

• Herpes

• Influenza

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• Asia

• Europe

• North America

• ROW



This study identifies the technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the antiviral drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, combination therapy, and mergers and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our antiviral drugs market covers the following areas:

• Antiviral drugs market sizing

• Antiviral drugs market forecast

• Antiviral drugs market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796618/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001