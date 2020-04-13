New York, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antiviral Drugs Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796618/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on antiviral drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing cases of viral infections, stockpiling by public healthcare agencies, and initiatives toward proper use and distribution of antiviral drugs. In addition, growing cases of viral infections is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The antiviral drugs market analysis includes applications and geographic landscapes
The antiviral drugs market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Hepatitis
• HIV
• Herpes
• Influenza
• Others
By Geographic Landscape
• Asia
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
This study identifies the technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the antiviral drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, combination therapy, and mergers and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our antiviral drugs market covers the following areas:
• Antiviral drugs market sizing
• Antiviral drugs market forecast
• Antiviral drugs market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796618/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: