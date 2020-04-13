Los Angeles, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, April 13, 2020 - LiveMe , one of the leading IRL mobile live-streaming app has partnered with Samsung Galaxy Store, ZAFUL and Hatch to create the LiveMe Festival, a virtual festival aimed at bringing together the livestreaming community, supporting local businesses, and spreading positive "virtual vibes".

The LiveMe Festival will run for two weeks from April 13 to April 24, every Monday to Friday,3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. PT, and features a curated lineup of original LiveMe talent including over 100 singers, DJs, dancers, comedians & more.

Headlining the festival is YouTube heavyweight David Dobrik, MTV host & rapper Justina Valentine, singer Katie Angel, singer Macy Kate and Los Angeles Radio Personality EJ. LiveMe's original talents come not only from the United States, but also Latin America, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and many other countries across the globe. The majority of whom work in industries affected by COVID-19, and have used LiveMe as an opportunity to share their talents with the world while maintaining a source of income and keeping during these unprecedented times.

"This festival is a chance for us to come together and share those virtual vibes! LiveMe talent is all around us and many are using the app as a way to showcase their passion to the world. They might be the cashier at the grocery store you just went to, or a co-worker of yours that you didn't even know had such a beautiful voice, they might be the person on the construction site you just walked by, the bartender at the local bar, or Uber driver who cheered you up on your last ride home before lockdown began", says Sunny He from LiveMe, "just because we're socially distancing doesn't mean we still can't be social".

"I’m super excited to be able to celebrate at this critical moment! I’m sure everyone will agree this festival is exactly what we all need to come together as a community and have a great time, as the current COVID-19 pandemic continues to present a range of challenges in our daily lives." said Lindee Link, a music artist and LiveMe talent .

In addition, LiveMe has partnered with over twenty-four local restaurants to help its users order from businesses in need. LiveMe has also teamed up with ZAFUL to ship more than 17,500 surgical masks to Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.

Starting today through April 24, from 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. PT, viewers can tune in and watch the virtual performance. Download the LiveMe app (available on the App Store ,Galaxy Store, and website) to tune in.

About LiveMe

LiveMe America Inc. is the mobile app developer behind the popular live broadcasting platform LiveMe and is focused on developing content-based applications for the mobile-first generation. Its flagship app, LiveMe, has amassed more than 75 million users and distributed tens of millions of dollars to broadcasters through direct virtual gifting. LiveMe has more than five million monthly active users in the U.S. and is one of the top three highest grossing social media apps in Google Play. Fast Company listed LiveMe as one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2018.

###

Media Contact

Matt Suave



matt.sauve@liveme.com

Attachment

Matt Suave LiveMe 12132169583 matt.sauve@liveme.com