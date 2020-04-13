SURREY, British Columbia, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Police Federation (NPF) President Brian Sauvé released the following statement today for Sikh Heritage Month:



“The National Police Federation joins all Canadians in commemorating Sikh Heritage Month. We express gratitude for the many contributions Sikh Canadians have made to Canada, as well as to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“This month, the NPF commemorates trailblazers like Baltej Singh Dhillon, the first turbaned RCMP officer in Canada, and the many Sikh-Canadian officers that have followed him in strengthening the RCMP while keeping Canada safe. Their example has been an inspiration to future generations of RCMP officers.

“We regret that, due to the circumstances of COVID-19, we are unable to celebrate Sikh Heritage Month in person this year. Despite our physical distance, we have been inspired by the stories of local Gurdwaras from across Canada stepping up to support those in need during this global health pandemic. The service displayed to our most vulnerable has been a shining light during this difficult time.

“Canadians of all backgrounds have embraced our shared identity as a diverse, tolerant, and respectful nation. The Sikh-Canadian community has embodied and worked hard to advance these fundamental Canadian principles all across our nation. In this way, Sikh Heritage Month is a time to reflect not just on the history of Sikh Canadians, but also our collective history.

“On behalf of our Members, we send our best wishes for a Happy Vaisakhi and a prosperous year ahead to all members of the Sikh-Canadian community. On the occasion of Sikh Heritage Month, we thank you for your immense service to our country, and we look forward to our shared future together.”

