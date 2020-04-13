New York, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Plug Market 2020-2024 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793503/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on smart plug market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for remote access to appliances, use of connectivity as a differentiating feature by manufacturers, and energy efficiency as a motivating factor for consumers. In addition, the high demand for remote access to appliances is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smart plug market analysis includes technology segment, end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The smart plug market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Early majority

• Innovator

• Early adopters



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographic landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the smart plug market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our smart plug market covers the following areas:

• Smart plug market sizing

• Smart plug market forecast

• Smart plug market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793503/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001