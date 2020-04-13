New York, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04342319/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on data center market in Southeast Asia provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Southeast Asia market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of IoT technologies, proximity to connectivity gateways and presence of strong submarine cable networks, and digital transformation initiatives and efforts. In addition, adoption of IoT technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The data center market in Southeast Asia market analysis include component segments and geographic landscapes



The data center market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:

Component

• IT infrastructure

• Electrical construction

• Mechanical construction

• General construction

• Security solutions



By Geographic Landscape

• Singapore

• Indonesia

• Malaysia

• Thailand

• Rest of Southeast Asia



This study identifies the development of eco-friendly data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center market in Southeast Asia growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our data center market in Southeast Asia covers the following areas:

• Data center market in Southeast Asia sizing

• Data center market in Southeast Asia forecast

• Data center market in Southeast Asia industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04342319/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001