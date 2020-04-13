TORONTO, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealSquare , the online private placements platform for dealers, investment advisors, investors and capital raisers, today announced the launch of its latest version - DealSquare 2.0. This is a landmark event as with the new version, DealSquare has now achieved full digitization and automation of the private placement process, offering a comprehensive and fully-fledged solution.



Launched in October 2019, DealSquare is a partnership between Silver Maple Ventures Inc. and NEO , designed to simplify and amplify the private markets. By using the platform investment advisors and dealers are able to execute private placements in a fully digitized and automated way, including seamless integration of transactions and positions into their back office systems and clients’ accounts.

DealSquare 2.0 offers three powerful enhancements. First, by leveraging electronic signing, it enables advisors to perform online order entry and subscription execution by their client investors. Secondly, it provides online order book management for dealers and issuers, including electronic closing. And thirdly, it comes with user experience improvements designed to make the use of the platform totally intuitive while continuing to improve efficiency.

For the platform’s users, dealers and advisors, these enhancements will have a significant impact on their day-to-day work when handling private placements. By being able to leverage a fully digitized investment process, they will minimize human error, spend less time on routine administrative work and provide their client investors with a much better experience, as well as more opportunities. Digitization also comes with increased control meaning for instance that investment documents cannot be altered, an essential security feature. If documents do need updating, dealers and advisors can leverage the solution to get a new version signed by investors in a totally seamless way.

Early pilots of DealSquare 2.0 with leading advisory and dealer firms have proved extremely successful, and confirm that the platform is well positioned to become an essential part of the private markets ecosystem. Building on the success of the first pre-go-public private placement conducted on the platform by Lendified Inc., DealSquare will now focus on growth and connecting more dealers, investment advisors and capital-raisers, as it continues to demonstrate success and provide value to its user base.

“With DealSquare 2.0, we have fully digitized the private markets. We now provide one centralized online platform where dealers and advisors can list and share private placements with their clients and execute investments,” says Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder and Managing Director of DealSquare. “For the issuers of private placements this also provides a new type of distribution model that has never been available before. What we’re doing is truly groundbreaking, and the launch of DealSquare 2.0 marks a milestone in our mission to turn the private markets into a full-fledged asset class, one that is easily accessible to all market participants.”

“We're taking the private placement solution that we built together with SMV to the next level. This is full digitization and automation of the private placement workflows – every step of the process is supported, to the benefit of efficiency, cost savings and operational risk reduction for advisors and dealers,” says Jos Schmitt, President and CEO, NEO. “DealSquare 2.0 also allows advisors and dealers to provide investors with a much better client experience. And on top of that, it gives them time to focus on more private placement opportunities, which will give investors access to more diversification and issuers, whether corporates or assets managers, access to more capital.”

About DealSquare

DealSquare is a centralized digital platform that gives registered users the ability to efficiently find, analyze and transact private market deals. With the complete roll-out of the platform during the first half of 2020, it digitally supports the private placement process: capital raisers publish their private placement opportunities; dealers complete their due diligence; and advisors electronically subscribe to a deal, with exempt securities seamlessly integrated into client accounts and back office systems utilizing NEO Connect technology. DealSquare is a joint initiative between NEO and Silver Maple Ventures to make private markets better and more efficient.

About NEO Connect

NEO or the NEO Group comprises the NEO Exchange and NEO Connect, a group of established fintech companies that provide capital markets infrastructure designed for and led by the industry. Our competition, innovation and advocacy enable change, for the better. NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, transparent and service-oriented environment, and NEO Connect is a technology platform that enables the distribution of financial assets not listed on a stock exchange in a way that saves costs, reduces operational risks and improves the investor experience.

About Silver Maple Ventures Inc.

Silver Maple Ventures Inc. (“SMV”) is an exempt market dealer and holding company of FrontFundr Financial Services Inc. (“FrontFundr”) and DealSquare Technologies Inc. (“DealSquare”). With offices in Toronto and Vancouver, the SMV team are national leaders in the private capital markets, developing and operating two fintech platforms to provide access to private markets in Canada and simplify the transaction process. Launched in 2015, FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets platform that allows all investors, accredited and non-accredited, to participate in curated private placements. It has built a community of over 15,000 users and has helped over 40 companies raise over $30 million through its platform. DealSquare, powered by NEO Connect and launched in October 2019, is Canada’s first centralized dealer platform for private placements, digitally connecting capital-raisers to investment dealers and their advisory networks.

