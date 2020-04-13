DULLES, Va., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Friday, April 17, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. CFC Senior Vice President and CFO J. Andrew Don will review CFC’s fiscal year 2020 third-quarter financial results.
There are two ways to access the event:
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page after the event. CFC’s Form 10-Q for the period ended February 29, 2020, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A copy is available on CFC’s website or via the SEC’s EDGAR database.
About CFC
Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with nearly $28 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.
Contact: Ling Wang
Banking & Investor Relations
investorrelations@nrucfc.coop
800-424-2954
