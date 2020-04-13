STAMFORD, Conn., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will discuss in the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar how enterprises can leverage automation technology to maintain business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The live, hour-long session, “The Promise of Automation in the Time of Crisis,” at 9 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, April 16, will outline four practical steps enterprises can take to harness automation technology to navigate the pandemic and maintain normal business operations in the face of remote workforces and volatile customer demand.

The webinar will feature Jeff Augustin, partner, and Wayne Butterfield, director, ISG Automation, along with James Dening, vice president and digital worker evangelist with automation software provider Automation Anywhere.

“Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis, many enterprises are looking to automation to help address needs across the organization, from infrastructure to customer experience,” Augustin said. “We’re seeing automation and digital labor moving to the forefront of crisis management and post-virus recovery planning to ensure cost and operational performance of IT and business processes.”

Augustin said businesses should first assess whether tasks that have been curtailed during the crisis are truly necessary, then quickly implement automation for business-critical processes – particularly those that directly influence cash flow. In measuring the impact of automation, businesses should consider cost savings, as well as the reduction in work and increase in capacity that software bots provide. Intelligent automation can reduce the time required to handle a customer service inquiry by as much as 70 percent, for example, adding efficiency and improving customer experience.

“More than just managing the crisis at hand, businesses should be building business continuity plans that incorporate what they’ve learned and how they’re benefitting from automation now, to ensure the best response to the next crisis,” Butterfield said. “For businesses that are just starting out with automation or for those already at scale, the economic impact of COVID-19 will be long-lasting. Intelligent automation can relieve pressure, reduce risk and create capacity.”

To register for the webinar, visit this website.

