Changzhou, China, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jialijia Group Corp Ltd. (“Jialijia” or the “Company”) (OTC: RZZN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) dated April 9, 2020 with Changshan County Juli Logistics Co., Ltd. (“Juli”) pursuant to which the shareholders of Juli will transfer all of their shares to the Company and resulting in Juli becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Transaction”).

The final structure of the Transaction will be determined by the parties following the valuation of Juli from a third party agency. The Transaction is an arm’s length transaction and pursuant to the terms of the LOI the parties intend to sign a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) in respect of the Transaction within three (3) months of the LOI.

Under the terms of the LOI, all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Juli (the “Juli Shares”) will be exchanged for common shares in the capital of the Company.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to the following key conditions:

execution of the Definitive Agreement;

completion of mutually satisfactory due diligence; and

receipt of all required regulatory, corporate and third party approvals, including the approval of the stockholders of Juli and the fulfillment of all applicable regulatory requirements and conditions necessary to complete the Transaction.

About Jialijia

The Company is engaged in the production and sale of gases for industrial and medical purposes, such as oxygen and nitrogen, in the PRC. The Company is in the process of improving its facilities and has not commenced its gas production or generated any revenues.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “ expects” or “does not expect”, “proposed”, “is expected”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Transaction. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

