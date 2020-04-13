New York, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pea Protein Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938241/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on pea protein market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for plant-based diets and expanding global vegan population base. In addition, increasing demand for plant-based diets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pea protein market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscapes



The pea protein market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Textured Pea Protein

• Pea Protein Isolate

• Pea Protein Concentrate

By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high nutrient profile of pea protein and rapid product expansion as one of the prime reasons driving the pea protein market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our pea protein market covers the following areas:

• Pea protein market sizing

• Pea protein market forecast

• Pea protein market industry analysis





