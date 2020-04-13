All SUEZ employees wear uniforms and photo identification badges with the SUEZ name and logo. SUEZ identification badges display the employee’s name, employee number, job title and the date the badge was issued to that individual. Customers should also look for white SUEZ vehicles parked at the curb that prominently feature the company’s bright green logo and dark blue lettering.

Paramus, New Jersey, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As SUEZ North America works to ensure the reliable availability of drinking water, wastewater treatment and waste collection for 6.7 million people across North America, the company has announced that it will only be entering customer homes when absolutely necessary. Customers should insist on closely examining the identification of any individual claiming to be from the water company or any other utility.

Nadine Leslie, CEO of SUEZ North America, stated, “Our customers’ safety is paramount – now and always. For your protection, all SUEZ employees wear uniforms and photo identification badges with the SUEZ name and logo. If there is any reason for a SUEZ employee to come to your home, look for this identification with an appreciation that only a water-related emergency would require SUEZ to knock on your door during this public health crisis.”

Ms. Leslie added that in addition to a photograph, SUEZ identification badges display the employee’s name, employee number, job title and the date the badge was issued to that individual. Customers should also look for white SUEZ vehicles parked at the curb that prominently feature the company’s bright green logo and dark blue lettering.

The COVID-19 pandemic is leaving the door open for scammers, con-men and thieves.

“False identification scams too often harm citizens who unknowingly allow individuals to enter their homes posing as maintenance personnel,” Ms. Leslie said. “Some of our communities have larger senior populations who are particularly vulnerable so we are seeking to raise awareness among our customers that this threat requires diligence.”

While SUEZ offices are closed to the public during the COVID-19 crisis, the company continues to maintain, treat and test water to ensure its quality and availability. SUEZ employees have been designated “essential workers,” allowing them to respond to infrastructure emergencies in the field as well as conducting required water quality tests.

As a reminder, Ms. Leslie stated that SUEZ will not shut off services to any customer for non-payment during this public health crisis.

SUEZ encourages its customers to visit https://www.mysuezwater.com/, the company’s customer portal, or social media channels for the most up-to-date information.

About SUEZ North America

SUEZ North America operates across all 50 states and Canada with 3,000 employees dedicated to environmental sustainability and smart and sustainable resource management. The company provides drinking water, wastewater and waste collection service to 6.7 million people on a daily basis; treats 560 million gallons of water and over 440 million gallons of wastewater each day; delivers water treatment and advanced network solutions to 16,000 industrial and municipal sites; processes 160,000 tons of waste for recycling; rehabilitates and maintains water assets for more than 4,000 municipal and industrial customers; and manages $4.1 billion in total assets. The company posted revenues of $1.1 billion in 2018 and is a subsidiary of Paris-based SUEZ.

About SUEZ

With 90,000 people on the five continents, SUEZ is a world leader in smart and sustainable resource management. We provide water and waste management solutions that enable cities and industries optimize their resource management and strengthen their environmental and economic performances, in line with regulatory standards. With the full potential of digital technologies and innovative solutions, the Group recovers 17 million tons of waste a year, produces 3.9 million tons of secondary raw materials and 7 TWh of local renewable energy. It also secures water resources, delivering wastewater treatment services to 58 million people and reusing 882 million m3 of wastewater. SUEZ generated total revenues of 18 billion euros in 2019.

Attachment

Rich Henning SUEZ North America 201-767-2869 rich.henning@suez.com Steve Goudsmith SUEZ North America 201-225-6809 steven.goudsmith@suez.com