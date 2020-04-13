LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 11, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO ) investors who purchased securities between August 8, 2019 and March 5, 2020 inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On February 5, 2020, after the market closed, Funko issued a press release announcing preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, Funko stated that “[n]et sales are expected to be approximately $214 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $233 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.20, or over 40%, to close at $9.29 per share on February 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On March 5, 2020, after the market closed, Funko issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, Funko affirmed that net sales for fourth quarter had decreased 4% year-over-year to $213.6 million due to, among other things, “softness at retail during the holiday season which led to a decrease in orders.”

On this news, Funko’s share price fell $0.32, or over 4%, to close at $6.92 on March 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Funko was experiencing lower than expected sales; (2) that, as a result, Funko was reasonably likely to incur a writedown for slower moving inventory; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

