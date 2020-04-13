New York, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Smoke Detector Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03696579/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on residential smoke detector market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of government policies mandating the installation of smoke detectors in the residential sector, retrofitting existing smoke detectors, technological advances. In addition, increasing number of government policies mandating the installation of smoke detectors in the residential sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The residential smoke detector market analysis includes type segments and geographic landscapes



The residential smoke detector market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Photoelectric

• Dual-sensors

• Ionization

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the increase in the availability of connected smoke detectors enabling remote notifications for fire/smoke as one of the prime reasons driving the residential smoke detector market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our residential smoke detector market covers the following areas:

• Residential smoke detector market sizing

• Residential smoke detector market forecast

• Residential smoke detector market industry analysis





