BENGALURU, Karnataka, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences commercial business, announced the opening of its third delivery center in India. The new office is in Brookefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Located in the Kundalahalli area, which is an eastern suburb of Bengaluru city, Brookefield is an affluent area with high real estate prices and relatively new commercial roads. This area is becoming the future hub of IT companies.

In a bid to satisfy the increasing demand for data analytics and cloud-based solutions from markets in the US, Latin America, and Europe, Axtria will be creating employment opportunities in Bengaluru. The new delivery center accompanies other offices in the National Captial Region (NCR), including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram, and Noida. It's opening also follows the 2019 debut of offices in San Mateo, California, and the Greater Boston area.

"We are proud to announce our new Bengaluru office, the latest addition to our delivery centers," said Managing Principal and Country Head, Manish Mittal. "In an endeavor to strengthen our talent, the new office will help us tap the right data scientists in the Bengaluru region, which will help us support the delivery of our cutting-edge solutions. Also, with the kind of growth we are witnessing, we plan to continue to hire top quality talent and offer them a great learning environment coupled with extensive growth opportunities."

In addition to being selected for the NJBIZ Business of the Year award program and honored as an NJBIZ Fast 50 award winner for the sixth consecutive year, The Great Place to Work® Institute recently certified Axtria as a "Great Place to Work®" for the second year in a row. The Great Place to Work® Institute is the global authority in creating, sustaining, and recognizing high-trust, high-performance cultures at workplaces.

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria is acutely aware that their work impacts millions of patients, and they lead passionately to improve patient lives.

Since the company's founding in 2010, technology innovation has been its winning differentiation. Axtria continues to leapfrog the competition with platforms that deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning. Their cloud-based platforms - Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria MarketingIQ™ - enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. Axtria helps customers in the complete journey from data to insights to operations.

With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry. Axtria continues to win industry recognition for growth and is featured in some of the most aspirational lists - Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, NJBIZ Fast 50, SmartCEO Future 50, Red Herring 100, and several other growth and technology awards.

