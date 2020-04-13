SAN MARCOS, Texas, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading American nanomaterial and cadmium-free quantum dot producer and product company Quantum Materials Corp (OTCQB: QTMM) today announced QDX™ HealthID, a blockchain-based service that provides end-to-end visibility to support testing and immunization for infectious diseases on a global scale.



During the past year, QMC developed a secure authenticity platform leveraging nanoparticles as a track/trace mechanism to verify the origin of products in order to mitigate counterfeiting. As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, a related near-term use case of validating the health status of coronavirus patients presented itself. Based on QMC’s authenticity technology, QDX™ HealthID addresses this use case, and further leverages cloud and mobile technology to deliver a service that is inexpensive to implement and easy to use for both patients and medical professionals.

The QDX™﻿ HealthID service features an open and extensible architecture that is capable of monitoring and tracing outbreaks of other diseases, including epidemics and pandemics. In particular, it supports multiple methods of authenticating the individuals being tested, those that are administering the test, and the test kits themselves, whether they be to detect the presence of the virus itself or associated antibodies.

Most importantly, QDX™ HealthID facilitates the ability of federal, state, county and local governments to not only coordinate treatment programs but also enable individuals who are eligible to rejoin the workforce to do so more quickly. In addition, the service provides a valuable channel for communicating with individuals, offering them the ability to schedule a test at the nearest available testing center and providing them with all test results.

More specifically, governments and health agencies must operate with the highest levels of confidence in the authenticity of all aspects of medical testing in order to coordinate effective treatment responses. Moreover, verification of an individual's health and immunization status is paramount when considering whether that person should be cleared to re-enter the workforce. The QDX™ HealthID service provides custom workflows that guide an individual through a HIPAA-compliant process that allow for an expedited return to work.

"QDX™﻿ HealthID supports vital population health and economic rebuilding imperatives," says Stephen B. Squires, President & CEO of QMC. "Not only does this service facilitate improved health outcomes for patients, but it also underpins back-to-work certifications, sometimes referred to as immunization passports." Additionally, Les Paull, Phd., CEO of QMVT LLC, which is responsible for sales and marketing of QMC’s innovations, states “The world must have a system that eliminates the fears and anxiety of not knowing who is able to return to work."

For individuals, the QDX™ HealthID immunization passport runs as a secure mobile app that provides an intuitive and user-friendly interface that can be understood by all. It features a color-coded (green; yellow; red) indicator that can be readily shared and authenticated by others using a QR code. When green, it is proof of an individual’s clearance to interact in social and work environments.

In compliance with appropriate data privacy regulations, such as HIPAA, QDX™ HealthID provides on-demand test result data to an individual taking a test and the person administering the test. QMC stands ready to work hand in hand with federal and state health agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institutes of Health and State Offices of Public Health, to provide de-identified datasets to monitor and study population health.

Available globally via Microsoft’s Azure cloud, QDX™ HealthID implements open APIs and data standards, including FHIR/HL-7, for ready integration with existing EMR and analytics systems and distributed ledger applications via the Digital Asset Modeling Language (DAML).

