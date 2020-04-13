AMHERST, N.Y., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc ., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, is supporting content producers who face new workflow and performance challenges by making ATTO Disk Benchmark for macOS® more widely available and by updating ATTO 360™ Tuning, Monitoring, and Analytics Software.



ATTO Disk Benchmark is an industry-standard benchmark for disk performance used worldwide for nearly 25 years. Disk Benchmark monitors performance in hard drives, solid-state drives, RAID arrays, as well as connections to storage, and can be a vital tool for those trying to maximize the performance of their production rigs.

While ATTO Disk Benchmark for macOS and the original Disk Benchmark for Windows® are available directly from www.atto.com , ATTO has made it even easier to acquire the macOS version by making it available free in the Apple App Store®.

ATTO 360 Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software is a tool for optimizing and maintaining Ethernet networks. Perfect for users of all levels at home, in the office or in the server room, ATTO 360 supports ATTO Ethernet products such as ATTO FastFrame™ NICs and ATTO ThunderLink® Thunderbolt™ to Ethernet adapters , giving every user the ability to easily tune a network for the best performance.

ATTO 360 for macOS and Linux® have been updated for enhanced stability and include an additional tuning profile. The current Windows release already includes these updates. The software is free and can be downloaded directly from ATTO at www.atto.com/landing/atto360 .

Apple Macs are the platform of choice for many content producers and ATTO has long supported Mac users and content producers with hardware and software that accelerates the flow of data to and from storage. Digital production workflows, whether in the studio or at home, require high-performance storage connectivity and these software tools help individuals achieve and maintain that performance without the need for outside support.

With the highest-performing connectivity solutions available for Apple Mac® and Mac Pro®, ATTO has a broad portfolio of products, software and solutions that support macOS including ATTO Celerity ™ Fibre Channel HBAs , ATTO FastFrame ™ Ethernet adapters , ATTO ExpressSAS ® HBAs , and ATTO ThunderLink ® Thunderbolt ™ adapters .

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

Follow ATTO on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers’ design teams, ATTO manufactures host adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

