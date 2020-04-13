New York, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autism Science Foundation (ASF) invites applications for its new COVID-19 Pivot Grant Program. This funding is intended to help scientists manage challenges they are facing in conducting research projects due to the COVID-19 emergency.

The funding is meant to help cover new costs encountered due to adaptations or modifications of an original research plan as a result of the current shutdown across research institutions. Grants of up to $3,000 are available for a six-month term to help researchers conform to current restrictions due to the COVID-19 emergency.

“The research world has changed drastically and dramatically, practically overnight, but the needs of autism families have not,” said ASF president Alison Singer. “We must be nimble and flexible in supporting the research community so that we can continue discovering the causes of autism and developing new treatments. This new grant mechanism is just one of ASF’s many new efforts to respond quickly to the changing needs of the autism community.”

ASF intends this to be a fast-turnaround mechanism and expects to support multiple calls for awards this year. During this first round, awards will be limited to those with established university or research institution affiliation. Priority will be given to pilot or feasibility grants that were in process as well as to investigators who are in earlier stages of their careers (pre-doctoral training to seven years after post-doc completion).

“We encourage researchers to think outside the box on how to meet the challenges we currently face,” said ASF Chief Science Officer Dr. Alycia Halladay. “We have thought of some potential uses but there are certainly research situations we haven’t even contemplated that warrant support.”

Some potential uses of funds include: honoraria associated with participant retention; costs of new biological agents or preparations proposed to either pivot or readjust the research plan; direct storage costs of biological agents to preserve previously acquired samples; costs of technological platforms or technological tools to collect data from families remotely; and costs associated with making materials available to families or to other researchers.

