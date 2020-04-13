New York, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02608403/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on anti-counterfeit packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the booming e-commerce industry and presence of government regulations and associations to curb counterfeiting. In addition, booming e-commerce industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The anti-counterfeit packaging market analysis include application segments and geographic landscapes



The anti-counterfeit packaging market is segmented as below:

• By Application

• Consumer goods

• Healthcare products

• Others

• By Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing incidents of counterfeiting as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-counterfeit packaging market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our anti-counterfeit packaging market covers the following areas:

• Anti-counterfeit packaging market sizing

• Anti-counterfeit packaging market forecast

• Anti-counterfeit packaging market industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02608403/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001