MCLEAN, Va., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Freddie Mac’s (OTCQB: FMCC) Quarterly Forecast, housing markets will deviate from their typical spring surge with both home sales and house prices falling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Undoubtedly, the housing market is facing its greatest challenge in over a decade as our nation weathers this unprecedented economic event,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Although the uncertainty of the crisis means forecasts of economic activity are more unclear than usual, we expect that most of the economic damage from the virus will be contained to the first half of the year. Going forward, we should see a recovery starting in the second half of 2020, though it will take some time for the economy to fully bounce back.”
According to the Forecast:
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com
Freddie Mac
McLean, Virginia, UNITED STATES
Freddie Mac logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: