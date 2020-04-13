STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – April 13, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that it has divested part of its holding in the portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aprea”). KCIF Co-investment Fund KB - a holding company jointly owned by the European Investment Fund and Karolinska Development - has also sold shares in Aprea in the same transaction. In total, the transaction comprises 1 percent of the total outstanding shares in Aprea and brings net approx. SEK 59 million to Karolinska Development. Karolinska Development's remaining holding in Aprea, including indirect holding through KCIF Co-investment Fund, amounts to approximately 1 percent of the total outstanding shares in Aprea. KDev Investment's holding remains unchanged at approximately 9.5 percent of the total number of outstanding shares in Aprea.

“Aprea's successful IPO in the US at the end of 2019 has given us the opportunity to realize some of the value created by the portfolio company. The proceeds from the divestment strengthen our cash position, and the remaining ownership gives us the opportunity to take advantage of a potential continued value increase in the portfolio company,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53.

