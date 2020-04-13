Take a virtual drive off the mainland to tour Whidbey and Camano Islands with a new experiential tour series.

See the whales of Whidbey and Camano Islands on a virtual tour of Saratoga Passage in Puget Sound.

Tour the Pacific Northwest destination’s hidden beaches, outdoor galleries and gardens, iconic whale watching, and more

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take a virtual drive off the mainland to tour Whidbey and Camano Islands with a new experiential tour series. A Pacific Northwest destination known for its rugged outdoor beauty, vibrant arts across mediums, and a creative culinary crowd, the islands will continue to please curious travelers remotely throughout the spring season.

The sights, sounds and flavors of Whidbey and Camano Islands are temporarily available through digital tours and recipes found at this link . Armchair travelers will find a new content library, featuring tours, tastings, and profiles of iconic island activities, locations and characters.

“As we weather this worldwide health crisis, we want to connect the creativity and beauty of the islands with our visitors,” said Sherrye Wyatt, PR and marketing manager at Whidbey and Camano Island Tourism. “Until we can physically welcome our visitors back, we are offering a series of experiences available at home.”

The series kicks off with a whale watching experience in Puget Sound, a meet and greet with local Artist Georgia Gerber in her home studio and more. A new topic will be added twice each week on Monday and Friday mornings. Highlights of the series launch include:

Meet Georgia Gerber, Whidbey Island’s artist known for her iconic bronze sculptures, including Pike Place Market’s famous piggy bank, “Rachel.”

Discover Deception Pass, explore the seasons and characters of Washington state’s iconic destination and most visited state park.

Camano Island Honey has about 1.5 to 2 million bees busy pollinating plants on the island and making honey. It all began because one woman’s garden was not doing very well. Now, she’s responsible for an estimated one-third of the island’s honeybees.

While most lodging options on Whidbey and Camano Islands are temporarily closed for leisure travelers as the world weathers the COVID-19 crisis, a collection of restaurants open for take-out and delivery service are featured here . Find more information and related news updates at whidbeycamanoislands.com .

About Whidbey and Camano Islands

Drive off the mainland to find two of the most accessible and scenic island destinations in the Pacific Northwest. Camano and Whidbey sit just north of Seattle, a short trip via bridge or ferry. Offering a different experience with each season, the islands provide locally inspired shops and restaurants, dynamic events for a variety of interests, recreation and beach combing. Rich history and a healthy dose of local color in all mediums is provided by the region’s many artists. Lodging options range from nationally renowned hotels with farm to table dining to secret spots ideal for a quiet retreat. For more information on amenities, lodging and a calendar of events visit whidbeycamanoislands.com . Connect on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook via @GoWhidbeyCamano.

