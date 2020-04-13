Company Launches Multiple Efforts to Support Fight Against Coronavirus in Colorado



GREELEY, Colo., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, JBS USA announced the temporary closure of the Greeley beef production facility until April 24, 2020, and multiple additional efforts to support the fight against coronavirus in Weld County, Colo. As the largest employer in the county with more than 6,000 team members, the company is focusing its efforts to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Greeley beef facility will wind down operations over the next two days with a diminished staff to ensure existing product in the facility can be used to support food supply needs. In partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment, the company will advise its Greeley beef team members to shelter in place in accordance with Colorado Governor Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order until returning to work. The company will continue to pay its team members during the plant closure.

“While the Greeley beef facility is critical to the U.S. food supply and local producers, the continued spread of coronavirus in Weld County requires decisive action,” said Andre Nogueira, JBS USA CEO. “As a leading member of this community, we believe we must do our part to support our local health professionals and first responders leading the fight against coronavirus.”

Weld County is currently experiencing a growing outbreak of COVID-19, with nearly 740 cases to date. To further aid the community’s response to the local outbreak, the company will provide funding to replenish personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders and essential city workers, including protective suits for Greeley fire, police and transit officials; provide funding for antibody testing for first responders; and donate $90,000 to the Greeley Personal Isolation Facility to house recovering COVID patients and free up critical hospital space for critically ill individuals.

“The City is profoundly grateful for the generous contribution of funds to assure that critical protective equipment is available for our city’s first responders as they perform their essential duties in service to the community,” said Greeley Mayor John Gates. “The additional funding to support the management of a Personal Isolation Facility will assure that our hospitals have beds available for the most ill of the COVID-19 affected patients. JBS USA is a great community partner, and this assistance is vital and timely.”

Importantly, the company will also purchase and provide up to 1,000 COVID-19 test kits for low-income and uninsured local Weld County residents who require testing. This does not include the previously announced $1 million in test kits purchased by JBS USA. Rather than test its team members, the company has decided to take more aggressive action and self-quarantine Greeley beef employees until plant reopening.

To further support the community, the company announced it is donating $50,000 to the United Way of Weld County to support the production of masks for local residents and other COVID-19 relief efforts. Masks have been identified as an effective preventative measure against spreading the virus and Gov. Polis has encouraged all Coloradans to wear masks while in public.

“As always, we’re proud that JBS USA is part of the Weld County community, and their contributions during this challenging time are a further testament to the kind of partner they are,” said Jeanine Truswell, CEO and President, United Way of Weld County. “This generous donation will help us provide masks to our neighbors, provide basic needs assistance for local families and the elderly, and take other important steps in fighting coronavirus in our community.”

In response to the growing need for food during this critical moment, the company also committed $100,000 to the Weld County Food Bank to provide food to local residents in need.

“Because of donors like JBS USA, the Weld County Food Bank is able to provide healthy meals to those who need them most,” said Bob O’Connor, CEO, Weld County Food Bank. “JBS USA is helping to ensure that people in our community are receiving proper nutrition, and we are extremely grateful for the company’s ongoing support.”

JBS USA operates more than 60 meat, poultry and prepared foods facilities across the United States. The Greeley beef production facility is the second JBS USA plant to temporarily close, joining the Souderton, Pa., beef production facility. The company has also experienced increased absenteeism in a few other plants, but continues to operate the majority of its facilities across the country at or near capacity, in an effort to continue providing food for Americans.

