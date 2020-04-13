Phoenix, AZ, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During COVID-19 shutdowns, Arizona Science Center continues to build on its mission to inspire, educate and engage curious minds through science.

“As Arizona’s largest provider of interactive on-site and outreach STEM education, we are stepping up to deliver critical online science learning resources for parents, educators and students throughout our state,” said Chevy Humphrey, The Hazel A. Hare President & CEO, Arizona Science Center. “Families and educators alike are looking for support and resources to make teaching and learning from home easier, and we are here to help.”

Parents added the role of educator to their already busy lives. To support this new role, the Science Center developed a range of interactive, online resources to assist parents in planning, preparing, and supporting their children’s learning from home.

To help children with online schoolwork, the Science Center developed weekly online lesson plans, including hands-on activities, science demonstrations, and other learning materials for use in grades K-8. Each lesson plan follows the state of Arizona Science Standards and provides 150 minutes of weekly science content.

Leaders and educators from the Center’s Learning Team are providing ongoing counsel for parents who are new to tackling online learning.

Teachers are working to transition classroom lessons to online activities at a moment’s notice, and to feed curious minds of all ages looking to be inspired by engaging science content. Each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30am AZ time on educators from our Learning Team will host a Facebook Live session offering teaching tips, virtual learning best practices, and a review of the weekly lesson plans the Center supplies. In keeping with the Center’s focus on interactive, personal experiences, coaching from certified science educators on the Center’s Learning team is also available.

Moreover, in support of the broader community, the Science Center serves as a resource for families and individuals seeking engaging science content and activities that spark curiosity and motivate learning at home. The Center’s new online learning content is easy to navigate, and most activities take an hour or less. A familiar face for all who follow the Center, Sari on Science plays a prominent role across the Center’s media in interpreting both what is happening in the rapidly changing environment triggered by the pandemic and in supporting online learning.

In addition, the Center’s Blue Crew science interpreters and educators from the Learning team offer regular science content and inspiration. This includes a 9:30 AM AZ time Facebook broadcast, Early Learners Live, designed for children in pre-K through grade 2; and a 1 PM science demonstration with appeal to all ages. Look for these on Facebook LIVE daily Monday through Saturday and view past videos on Arizona Science Center’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, Science Center Members and President’s Club level donors can access exclusive content include Member Monday science demos and lectures, COVID Conversations with leading experts and other special events.

We are also utilizing our CREATE Maker Space 3D printing equipment to build out pieces for the face shields needed for our front line first responders. We are ordering more 3D printers/supplies and adding more staff to increase our output of face shields to hospitals.

And we are donating our concession snacks to the ER front line workers.

Finally, the Science Center continues to support the community by providing resources and tools to help make sense of the science behind COVID-19 and learn new ways to keep families healthy and safe during this unprecedented time. Check azscience.org/about/covid-19 for updates.

