Oslo, 13 April 2020

Reference is made to Notice of Effective Date and timeline for Debt to Equity Conversion dated 17 January 2020. The prospectus for listing of the shares issued as part of the Company's partial conversion of bonds to shares is currently expected to be published during the course of May 2020.

***************************

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia amd Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.