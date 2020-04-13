DENVER, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the “Company” or “CPH”) has changed its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting in response to current public health guidance regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and for the safety of participants.



As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) for stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2020.

The platform for the virtual Annual Meeting includes functionality that provides validated stockholders the same meeting participation rights and opportunities they would have at an in-person meeting. Instructions to access and log-in to the virtual Annual Meeting are provided below. Once admitted, stockholders may view reference materials, including the list of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting, submit questions and vote their shares by following the instructions that will be available on the meeting website.

Access and Log-in Instructions for Virtual Annual Meeting

For admission to the Annual Meeting, stockholders must go to www.cstproxy.com/concretepumpingholdings/2020 and enter the control number on the notice, proxy card or voting instruction form previously distributed to them. Online access to the Annual Meeting will open at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to allow time for stockholders to log-in prior to the start of the live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

If you are a beneficial stockholder (i.e. you hold shares through a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record) and you would like to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, you must obtain a legal proxy by contacting your account representative at the bank, broker, or other nominee that holds your shares and e-mail a copy (a legible photograph is sufficient) of your legal proxy to proxy@continentalstock.com. Beneficial stockholders who e-mail a valid legal proxy will be issued a meeting control number that will allow them to register to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting. After contacting Continental, a beneficial holder will receive an e-mail prior to the meeting with a link and instructions for entering the virtual meeting. Beneficial stockholders who wish to attend the Annual Meeting should contact Continental no later than April 15, 2020 to obtain this information.

You may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. A recording of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

The Company is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate substantial labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan provides a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of January 31, 2020, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 90 locations across 22 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from 28 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 16 locations in the U.S. and 1 location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com , www.camfaud.co.uk , or www.eco-pan.com .

