Bolton, Massachusetts, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwall Photonics, a world leader in hyperspectral imaging platforms and instrumentation, announced today that Christian Felsheim has been promoted to the position of Director Headwall Photonics Europe. He joined the Headwall sales team as Business Development and OEM Account Manager for the European region in 2018 with a focus on expanding sales and solidifying customer relationships across the region. Since then, Christian has been the driving force behind the recent successful introduction of the MV.X Advanced Machine Vision camera and its simplified integration protocols that help transform Headwall’s powerful technology into intuitive solutions that directly provide actionable data.

“I see tremendous potential for business growth in Europe,” says Christian. “Customers across a wide range of markets look at hyperspectral imaging solutions as a significant step up from conventional color and multispectral methods. Headwall has those solutions today for both research applications and production deployment.”

“Christian has contributed an enormous amount to our business activity in Europe,” says Don Battistoni, Headwall Vice President, Sales & Marketing. “In addition, he has helped spearhead initiatives such as the Center for Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Europe (CHRSE) and our new MV.X advanced machine vision product line with onboard hyperspectral data processing in real time. I sincerely appreciate Christian’s experienced market insights and look forward to working with him to continue expanding Headwall’s business in Europe.”

Christian Felsheim previously served as Head of OEM Sales at Andor Technology, extending the company’s reach into the life science and machine vision markets, and was Vice President Sales, EMEA at JAI A/S, a manufacturer of area and linescan cameras for machine vision applications such as food sorting and intelligent traffic systems (ITS). He holds a Diplom in Neurobiology and Computer Science from the University of Tübingen, and a Business Administration and Management certificate from ILM.

About Headwall

Headwall is a leading designer and manufacturer of complete spectral instrumentation solutions for remote sensing, advanced machine vision, and government/defense markets. With a worldwide base of end-user and OEM customers, Headwall enjoys a market leadership position through the design and manufacture of spectral solutions that are customized for application-specific performance. The Company has three European locations in Belgium, Germany, and Italy. European headquarters operations at Headwall BVBA are located near Brussels, Belgium. For more information, visit www.headwallphotonics.com

