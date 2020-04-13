SANTA PAULA, Calif., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and expanding provider of value-added fresh food, today announced that due to an order prohibiting all public gatherings published by the Ventura County Health Officer on April 9, 2020, shareholders will not be able to attend in person the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders to be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm Pacific Time.



Instead, shareholders may listen to the formal business portion of the meeting via live conference call or audio webcast. Shareholders interested in joining the call can dial (877) 407-3982 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 493-6780. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Wednesday, May 6, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations; passcode is 13701885. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site at ir.calavo.com. Joining the live call or webcast will not result in a shareholder being deemed present at the meeting, nor will it provide shareholders with the ability to vote their shares over the phone or internet.

Whether or not a shareholder plans to access the live call or webcast of the annual meeting, the Company urges all shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the annual meeting using one of the methods described in its proxy materials. In the election of directors, shareholders may elect to cumulate their votes. While registered shareholders can do so on their proxy cards, any beneficial shareholder who normally attends the meeting and wishes to vote cumulatively using a legal proxy should contact Calavo’s Inspector of Elections, Christopher J. Woods of American Election Services, Inc., at chriswoods@americanelectionservices.com.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Company’s proxy statement carefully. All information included in the proxy statement remains unchanged except with respect to the matters set forth herein.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and a variety of private label and store brands.