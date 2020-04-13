Fourth Quarter Total Revenues of $11.4 Million, up 14% from the Prior Year Quarter, and Full Year Total Revenues of $41.7 Million, up 18% from Prior Year

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel commented, “We continue to be pleased by our top-line revenue growth resulting from the investment in our wholesale and e-commerce channels. This diversification of our distribution channels, combined with our continued efforts and wins in the licensing channel, helped us to deliver a strong finish for the fiscal year.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $11.4 million, a net increase of approximately $1.4 million over the prior year quarter, primarily driven by sales from the Company’s wholesale apparel operations and jewelry wholesale and e-commerce operations. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased approximately $0.3 million to $7.6 million from $7.9 million in the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to lower net licensing revenue that was partially offset by wholesale margins.

GAAP net loss was approximately $5.3 million for the fourth quarter, or ($0.28) per basic and diluted share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $0.3 million, or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share, for the prior year quarter. The current year quarter’s net loss is primarily attributable to a $6.2 million impairment charge related to the Judith Ripka Trademarks. After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, non-GAAP net income for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 was approximately $0.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, and approximately $1.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased approximately $0.2 million to $1.5 million, compared with approximately $1.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Full Year December 31, 2019 Financial Results

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $41.7 million, an increase of approximately $6.2 million or 18% over the prior year. The increase in revenue for the current year was primarily attributable to expansion of the Company’s jewelry wholesale and e-commerce sales and wholesale apparel sales. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2019 declined approximately $1.3 million to $31.5 million from $32.8 million in the prior year, primarily attributable to lower net licensing revenue and was partially offset by wholesale margins.

GAAP net loss was approximately $3.4 million for the current year, or ($0.18) per basic and diluted share, compared with $1.1 million of net income﻿, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share from the prior year. After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, non-GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $4.8 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.25 per diluted share, compared with $6.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $7.1 million, compared with approximately $8.4 million in prior year.

See reconciliation tables below for non-GAAP metrics. These non-GAAP metrics may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies and should only be used in conjunction with our results reported according to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Any financial measure other than those prepared in accordance with GAAP should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company's balance sheet at December 31, 2019 remained strong, with stockholders' equity of approximately $98.5 million, cash and cash equivalents of $4.6 million, and working capital, exclusive of the current portion of lease obligations and any contingent obligations payable in stock, of approximately $9.5 million. During the current year, the Company made payments on its debt obligations of approximately $4.7 million.

The Company currently expects the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are significantly adversely affecting its business, financial condition and operating results and are expected to continue to do so for the near future. For more information see “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Operating Results – Other factors” of our Annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel owns the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, and C. Wonder brands, and it owns and manage the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, our future financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "ongoing," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "appears," "suggests," "future," "likely," "goal," "plans," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "seeks," "should," "would," "guidance," "confident," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated revenue, expenses, profitability, strategic plans, and capital needs. These statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof and our current expectations, estimates, and projections, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, including, without limitation, the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its other filings with the SEC, which may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors, nor can we address the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or any other reason.

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,641 $ 8,837 Accounts receivable, net 10,622 11,010 Inventory 899 1,988 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,404 2,040 Total current assets 17,566 23,875 Property and equipment, net 3,666 3,202 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,250 - Trademarks and other intangibles, net 111,095 108,989 Restricted cash 1,109 1,482 Other assets 505 511 Total non-current assets 125,625 114,184 Total Assets $ 143,191 $ 138,059 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 4,391 $ 5,140 Accrued payroll 1,444 2,011 Current portion of accrued rent liability - 690 Current portion of operating lease obligation 1,752 - Current portion of long-term debt 2,250 5,325 Current portion of long-term debt, contingent obligations - 2,950 Total current liabilities 9,837 16,116 Long-Term Liabilities: Long-term portion of accrued rent liability - 2,202 Long-term portion of operating lease obligation 9,773 - Long-term debt, less current portion 17,471 11,300 Deferred tax liabilities, net 7,434 8,139 Other long-term liabilities 224 420 Total long-term liabilities 34,902 22,061 Total Liabilities 44,739 38,177 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and 18,866,417 and 18,138,616 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 19 18 Paid-in capital 101,736 100,097 Accumulated deficit (3,659 ) (233 ) Total Xcel Brands, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 98,096 99,882 Non-controlling interest 356 - Total Stockholders' Equity 98,452 99,882 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 143,191 $ 138,059







Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Net licensing revenue $ 5,341 $ 6,745 $ 26,435 $ 31,190 Net sales 6,015 3,201 15,292 4,276 Net revenue 11,356 9,946 41,727 35,466 Cost of goods sold (sales) 3,723 2,062 10,272 2,702 Gross Profit 7,633 7,884 31,455 32,764 Operating costs and expenses Salaries, benefits and employment taxes 3,796 3,850 15,834 16,560 Other design and marketing costs 812 851 3,164 2,696 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 1,538 1,520 5,552 5,211 Costs in connection with potential acquisition 1059 - 1290 - Facilities exit charge 0 799 0 799 Stock-based compensation 199 373 976 1,788 Depreciation and amortization 963 457 3,902 1,780 Impairment of intangible assets 6,200 - 6,200 - Total operating costs and expenses 14,567 7,850 36,918 28,834 Other Income Gain on reduction of contingent obligation - - 2,850 - Total other income - - 2,850 - Operating (loss) income (6,934 ) 34 (2,613 ) 3,930 Interest and finance expense Interest expense - term debt 304 206 1,211 912 Other interest and finance charges 13 (5 ) 74 99 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0 - 189 - Total interest and finance expense 317 201 1,474 1,011 (Loss) income before income taxes (7,251 ) (167 ) (4,087 ) 2,919 Income tax (benefit) provision (1,922 ) 114 (642 ) 1,831 Net (loss) income (5,329 ) (281 ) (3,445 ) 1,088 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (19 ) - (19 ) - Net (loss) income attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $ (5,310 ) $ (281 ) $ (3,426 ) $ 1,088 Basic net (loss) income per share: $ (0.28 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.18 ) $ 0.06 Diluted net (loss) income per share: $ (0.28 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.18 ) $ 0.06 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 18,911,760 18,210,104 18,857,657 18,280,788 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 18,911,760 18,210,104 18,857,657 18,281,638







Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (3,445 ) $ 1,088 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,902 1,780 Impairment of intangible assets 6,200 - Amortization of deferred finance costs 146 169 Stock-based compensation 976 1,788 Amortization of note discount 16 41 Allowance for doubtful accounts (50 ) 172 Loss on extinguishment of debt 189 - Deferred income tax provision (705 ) 1,764 Gain on reduction of contingent obligation (2,850 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 438 (2,653 ) Inventory 1,089 (1,988 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (59 ) (373 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,454 ) 4,382 Deferred revenue (266 ) 256 Cash paid in excess of rent expense (431 ) - Other liabilities (196 ) 167 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,500 6,593 Cash flows from investing activities Cash consideration for asset acquisition of the Halston Heritage Brand Cost to acquire intangible assets (8,830 ) - Investment in joint venture (375 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (1,133 ) (1,476 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,338 ) (1,476 ) Cash flows from financing activities Shares repurchased including vested restricted stock in exchange for withholding taxes (174 ) (1,033 ) Payment of deferred finance costs (315 ) - Proceeds from long-term debt 7,500 - Payment of long-term debt (4,742 ) (5,459 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,269 (6,492 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,569 ) (1,375 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 10,319 11,694 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,750 $ 10,319 Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,641 $ 8,837 Restricted cash 1,109 1,482 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 5,750 $ 10,319 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities: Operating lease right-of-use asset $ 10,409 $ - Operating lease obligation $ 13,210 $ - Reduction of accrued rent $ 2,801 $ - Settlement of seller note through offset to receivable $ 600 $ - Settlement of contingent obligation through offset to note receivable $ 100 $ 100 Issuance of common stock in connection with Halston Heritage assets acquisition $ 1,058 $ - Contingent obligation related to acquisition of Halston Heritage assets at fair value $ 900 $ - Liability for equity-based bonuses $ 220 $ (345 ) Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 136 $ 302 Cash paid during the period for interest $ 1,176 $ 969







The following table is a reconciliation of net (loss) income (our most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP) to non-GAAP net income: ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss) income $ (5,329 ) $ (281 ) $ (3,445 ) $ 1,088 Amortization of trademarks 796 260 3,105 1,031 Impairment of intangible assets 6,200 - 6,200 - Non-cash interest and finance expense - 10 16 41 Stock-based compensation 199 373 976 1,788 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 189 - Gain on reduction of contingent obligations - - (2,850 ) - Costs in connection with potential business combinations 1,059 - 1,290 - Non-recurring facility exit charges - 799 - 799 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (1,985 ) 47 (705 ) 1,764 Non-GAAP net income $ 940 $ 1,208 $ 4,776 $ 6,511 The following table is a reconciliation of diluted (loss) earnings per share (our most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP) to non-GAAP diluted EPS: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.18 ) $ 0.06 Amortization of trademarks 0.04 0.02 0.16 0.06 Impairment of intangible assets 0.33 - 0.33 - Non-cash interest and finance expense - - - - Stock-based compensation 0.01 0.02 0.05 0.10 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 0.01 - Gain on reduction of contingent obligations - - (0.15 ) - Costs in connection with potential acquisition 0.05 - 0.07 - Non-recurring facility exit charges - 0.04 - 0.04 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (0.10 ) 0.01 (0.04 ) 0.10 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.25 $ 0.36 Non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares 18,913,476 18,210,883 18,858,379 18,281,638 The following table is a reconciliation of net (loss) income (our most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA: ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss) income $ (5,329 ) $ (281 ) $ (3,445 ) $ 1,088 Impairment of intangible assets 6,200 - 6,200 Depreciation and amortization 963 457 3,902 1,780 Interest and finance expense 317 201 1,285 1,011 Income tax (benefit) provision (1,922 ) 114 (642 ) 1,831 State and local franchise taxes 38 33 197 113 Stock-based compensation 199 373 976 1,788 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 189 - Gain on reduction of contingent obligations - - (2,850 ) - Costs in connection with Potential business combinations 1,059 - 1,290 - Non-recurring facility exit charges - 799 - 799 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,525 $ 1,696 $ 7,102 $ 8,410





Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP unaudited terms. We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss), exclusive of intangible asset impairments, amortization of trademarks, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest and finance expense from discounted debt related to acquired assets, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on reduction of contingent obligations, costs in connection with potential acquisitions, non-recurring facility exit charges, and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS measures do not include the tax effect of the aforementioned adjusting items, due to the nature of these items and the Company’s tax strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP unaudited measure, which we define as net income (loss) before interest and finance expenses (including loss on extinguishment of debt, if any), income taxes, other state and local franchise taxes, depreciation and amortization, intangible asset impairments, stock-based compensation, gain on reduction of contingent obligations, costs in connection with potential acquisitions, and non-recurring facility exit charges.

Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to identify business trends relating to our results of operations. Management believes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are also useful because these measures adjust for certain costs and other events that management believes are not representative of our core business operating results, and thus these non-GAAP measures provide supplemental information to assist investors in evaluating our financial results. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, earnings per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Given that non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures not deemed to be in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry, because other companies may calculate these measures in a different manner than we do. In evaluating non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may or may not incur expenses similar to some of the adjustments in this document. Our presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA does not imply that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income and other GAAP results, and not rely on any single financial measure.