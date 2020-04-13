Fourth Quarter Total Revenues of $11.4 Million, up 14% from the Prior Year Quarter, and Full Year Total Revenues of $41.7 Million, up 18% from Prior Year

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel commented, “We continue to be pleased by our top-line revenue growth resulting from the investment in our wholesale and e-commerce channels. This diversification of our distribution channels, combined with our continued efforts and wins in the licensing channel, helped us to deliver a strong finish for the fiscal year.” 

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $11.4 million, a net increase of approximately $1.4 million over the prior year quarter, primarily driven by sales from the Company’s wholesale apparel operations and jewelry wholesale and e-commerce operations. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased approximately $0.3 million to $7.6 million from $7.9 million in the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to lower net licensing revenue that was partially offset by wholesale margins.

GAAP net loss was approximately $5.3 million for the fourth quarter, or ($0.28) per basic and diluted share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $0.3 million, or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share, for the prior year quarter. The current year quarter’s net loss is primarily attributable to a $6.2 million impairment charge related to the Judith Ripka Trademarks. After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, non-GAAP net income for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 was approximately $0.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, and approximately $1.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased approximately $0.2 million to $1.5 million, compared with approximately $1.7 million in the prior year quarter. 

Full Year December 31, 2019 Financial Results

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $41.7 million, an increase of approximately $6.2 million or 18% over the prior year. The increase in revenue for the current year was primarily attributable to expansion of the Company’s jewelry wholesale and e-commerce sales and wholesale apparel sales. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2019 declined approximately $1.3 million to $31.5 million from $32.8 million in the prior year, primarily attributable to lower net licensing revenue and was partially offset by wholesale margins.

GAAP net loss was approximately $3.4 million for the current year, or ($0.18) per basic and diluted share, compared with $1.1 million of net income﻿, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share from the prior year. After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, non-GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $4.8 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.25 per diluted share, compared with $6.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $7.1 million, compared with approximately $8.4 million in prior year. 

See reconciliation tables below for non-GAAP metrics. These non-GAAP metrics may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies and should only be used in conjunction with our results reported according to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Any financial measure other than those prepared in accordance with GAAP should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company's balance sheet at December 31, 2019 remained strong, with stockholders' equity of approximately $98.5 million, cash and cash equivalents of $4.6 million, and working capital, exclusive of the current portion of lease obligations and any contingent obligations payable in stock, of approximately $9.5 million. During the current year, the Company made payments on its debt obligations of approximately $4.7 million. 

The Company currently expects the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are significantly adversely affecting its business, financial condition and operating results and are expected to continue to do so for the near future.  For more information see “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Operating Results – Other factors” of our Annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded by Robert W. D’Loren in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social as one. Xcel owns the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, and C. Wonder brands, and it owns and manage the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC, pioneering a ubiquitous sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and peer to peer channels.  Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design.  www.xcelbrands.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, our future financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "ongoing," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "appears," "suggests," "future," "likely," "goal," "plans," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "seeks," "should," "would," "guidance," "confident," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated revenue, expenses, profitability, strategic plans, and capital needs. These statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof and our current expectations, estimates, and projections, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, including, without limitation, the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its other filings with the SEC, which may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors, nor can we address the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or any other reason.

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
        
  December 31, 2019  December 31, 2018
  (Unaudited)   
Assets       
Current Assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $4,641   $8,837 
Accounts receivable, net  10,622    11,010 
Inventory  899    1,988 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,404    2,040 
Total current assets  17,566    23,875 
Property and equipment, net  3,666    3,202 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  9,250    - 
Trademarks and other intangibles, net  111,095    108,989 
Restricted cash  1,109    1,482 
Other assets  505    511 
Total non-current assets  125,625    114,184 
Total Assets $143,191   $138,059 
        
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       
Current Liabilities:       
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $4,391   $5,140 
Accrued payroll  1,444    2,011 
Current portion of accrued rent liability  -    690 
Current portion of operating lease obligation  1,752    - 
Current portion of long-term debt  2,250    5,325 
Current portion of long-term debt, contingent obligations  -    2,950 
Total current liabilities  9,837    16,116 
Long-Term Liabilities:       
Long-term portion of accrued rent liability  -    2,202 
Long-term portion of operating lease obligation  9,773    - 
Long-term debt, less current portion  17,471    11,300 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  7,434    8,139 
Other long-term liabilities  224    420 
Total long-term liabilities  34,902    22,061 
Total Liabilities  44,739    38,177 
        
Commitments and Contingencies       
        
Stockholders' Equity:       
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding  -    - 
Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and 18,866,417 and 18,138,616 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively  19    18 
Paid-in capital  101,736    100,097 
Accumulated deficit  (3,659)   (233)
  Total Xcel Brands, Inc. Stockholders' Equity  98,096    99,882 
Non-controlling interest  356    - 
Total Stockholders' Equity  98,452    99,882 
        
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $143,191   $138,059 
        



Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
             
  For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2019  2018  2019  2018
Revenues            
Net licensing revenue $5,341  $6,745  $26,435  $31,190
Net sales  6,015   3,201   15,292   4,276
  Net revenue  11,356   9,946   41,727   35,466
Cost of goods sold (sales)  3,723   2,062   10,272   2,702
Gross Profit  7,633   7,884   31,455   32,764
             
Operating costs and expenses            
Salaries, benefits and employment taxes  3,796   3,850   15,834   16,560
Other design and marketing costs  812   851   3,164   2,696
Other selling, general and administrative expenses 1,538   1,520   5,552   5,211
Costs in connection with potential acquisition  1059   -   1290   -
Facilities exit charge  0   799   0   799
Stock-based compensation  199   373   976   1,788
Depreciation and amortization  963   457   3,902   1,780
Impairment of intangible assets  6,200   -   6,200   -
Total operating costs and expenses  14,567   7,850   36,918   28,834
             
Other Income            
Gain on reduction of contingent obligation  -   -   2,850   -
Total other income  -   -   2,850   -
             
Operating (loss) income  (6,934)  34   (2,613)  3,930
             
Interest and finance expense            
Interest expense - term debt  304   206   1,211   912
Other interest and finance charges  13   (5)  74   99
Loss on extinguishment of debt  0   -   189   -
Total interest and finance expense  317   201   1,474   1,011
             
(Loss) income before income taxes  (7,251)  (167)  (4,087)  2,919
             
Income tax (benefit) provision  (1,922)  114   (642)  1,831
             
Net (loss) income  (5,329)  (281)  (3,445)  1,088
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest  (19)  -   (19)  -
Net (loss) income attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $(5,310) $(281) $(3,426) $1,088
             
Basic net (loss) income per share: $(0.28) $(0.02) $(0.18) $0.06
             
Diluted net (loss) income per share: $(0.28) $(0.02) $(0.18) $0.06
             
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 18,911,760   18,210,104   18,857,657   18,280,788
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 18,911,760   18,210,104   18,857,657   18,281,638
             



Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
        
  For the Year Ended December 31,
  2019   2018 
      
Cash flows from operating activities       
Net (loss) income $(3,445)  $1,088 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization expense  3,902    1,780 
Impairment of intangible assets  6,200    - 
Amortization of deferred finance costs  146    169 
Stock-based compensation  976    1,788 
Amortization of note discount  16    41 
Allowance for doubtful accounts  (50)   172 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  189    - 
Deferred income tax provision  (705)   1,764 
Gain on reduction of contingent obligation  (2,850)   - 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable  438    (2,653)
Inventory  1,089    (1,988)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (59)   (373)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities  (1,454)   4,382 
Deferred revenue  (266)   256 
Cash paid in excess of rent expense  (431)   - 
Other liabilities  (196)   167 
Net cash provided by operating activities  3,500    6,593 
        
Cash flows from investing activities       
Cash consideration for asset acquisition of the Halston Heritage Brand       
Cost to acquire intangible assets  (8,830)   - 
Investment in joint venture  (375)   - 
Purchase of property and equipment  (1,133)   (1,476)
Net cash used in investing activities  (10,338)   (1,476)
        
Cash flows from financing activities       
Shares repurchased including vested restricted stock in exchange for       
withholding taxes  (174)   (1,033)
Payment of deferred finance costs  (315)   - 
Proceeds from long-term debt  7,500    - 
Payment of long-term debt  (4,742)   (5,459)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  2,269    (6,492)
        
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (4,569)   (1,375)
        
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period  10,319    11,694 
        
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $5,750   $10,319 
        
Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $4,641   $8,837 
Restricted cash  1,109    1,482 
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $5,750   $10,319 
        
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:       
Operating lease right-of-use asset $10,409   $- 
Operating lease obligation $13,210   $- 
Reduction of accrued rent $2,801   $- 
Settlement of seller note through offset to receivable $600   $- 
Settlement of contingent obligation through offset to note receivable $100   $100 
Issuance of common stock in connection with Halston Heritage assets acquisition $1,058   $- 
Contingent obligation related to acquisition of Halston Heritage assets at fair value $900   $- 
Liability for equity-based bonuses $220   $(345)
        
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:       
 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $136   $302 
 Cash paid during the period for interest $1,176   $969 
        



 
The following table is a reconciliation of net (loss) income (our most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP) to non-GAAP net income:
            
($ in thousands)Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
2019  2018  2019  2018
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net (loss) income$(5,329) $(281) $(3,445) $1,088
Amortization of trademarks 796   260   3,105   1,031
Impairment of intangible assets 6,200   -   6,200   -
Non-cash interest and finance expense -   10   16   41
Stock-based compensation 199   373   976   1,788
Loss on extinguishment of debt -   -   189   -
Gain on reduction of contingent obligations -   -   (2,850)  -
Costs in connection with potential business combinations1,059   -   1,290   -
Non-recurring facility exit charges -   799   -   799
Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (1,985)  47   (705)  1,764
Non-GAAP net income$940  $1,208  $4,776  $6,511
            
            
The following table is a reconciliation of diluted (loss) earnings per share (our most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP) to non-GAAP diluted EPS:
            
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
2019  2018  2019  2018
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Diluted (loss) earnings per share$(0.28) $(0.02) $(0.18) $0.06
Amortization of trademarks 0.04   0.02   0.16   0.06
Impairment of intangible assets 0.33   -   0.33   -
Non-cash interest and finance expense -   -   -   -
Stock-based compensation 0.01   0.02   0.05   0.10
Loss on extinguishment of debt -   -   0.01   -
Gain on reduction of contingent obligations -   -   (0.15)  -
Costs in connection with potential acquisition 0.05   -   0.07   -
Non-recurring facility exit charges -   0.04   -   0.04
Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (0.10)  0.01   (0.04)  0.10
Non-GAAP diluted EPS$0.05  $0.07  $0.25  $0.36
Non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares 18,913,476   18,210,883   18,858,379   18,281,638
            
            
The following table is a reconciliation of net (loss) income (our most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA:
            
($ in thousands)Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
2019  2018  2019  2018
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net (loss) income$(5,329) $(281) $(3,445) $1,088
Impairment of intangible assets 6,200   -   6,200    
Depreciation and amortization 963   457   3,902   1,780
Interest and finance expense 317   201   1,285   1,011
Income tax (benefit) provision (1,922)  114   (642)  1,831
State and local franchise taxes 38   33   197   113
Stock-based compensation 199   373   976   1,788
Loss on extinguishment of debt -   -   189   -
Gain on reduction of contingent obligations -   -   (2,850)  -
Costs in connection with Potential business combinations1,059   -   1,290   -
Non-recurring facility exit charges -   799   -   799
Adjusted EBITDA$1,525  $1,696  $7,102  $8,410
            

 

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP unaudited terms. We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss), exclusive of intangible asset impairments, amortization of trademarks, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest and finance expense from discounted debt related to acquired assets, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on reduction of contingent obligations, costs in connection with potential acquisitions, non-recurring facility exit charges, and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS measures do not include the tax effect of the aforementioned adjusting items, due to the nature of these items and the Company’s tax strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP unaudited measure, which we define as net income (loss) before interest and finance expenses (including loss on extinguishment of debt, if any), income taxes, other state and local franchise taxes, depreciation and amortization, intangible asset impairments, stock-based compensation, gain on reduction of contingent obligations, costs in connection with potential acquisitions, and non-recurring facility exit charges.

Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to identify business trends relating to our results of operations. Management believes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are also useful because these measures adjust for certain costs and other events that management believes are not representative of our core business operating results, and thus these non-GAAP measures provide supplemental information to assist investors in evaluating our financial results. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, earnings per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Given that non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures not deemed to be in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry, because other companies may calculate these measures in a different manner than we do. In evaluating non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may or may not incur expenses similar to some of the adjustments in this document. Our presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA does not imply that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income and other GAAP results, and not rely on any single financial measure.