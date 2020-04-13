Dallas, TX, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting tomorrow, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is rolling out a new program allowing guests to purchase sandwiches online to be donated to their local first responders. In addition, The Dickey family has pledged to match every sandwich donated to double the efforts to feed first responders.

At dickeys.com, guests can add First Responder Relief Packs to their order to be donated to first responders in their market. Dickey’s, in partnership with The Dickey Foundation, will carry out the delivery on the guest’s behalf. The First Responder Packs include bundles of 5 or 10 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches and guests can also add any desired number of individual sandwiches to their donation.

"We wanted to create an easy way for folks to safely support those on the front lines,” said Laura Rea Dickey CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our family will be matching every donation our guests make to honor all of the countless first responders who are working tirelessly to keep our communities safe and healthy.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s charitable arm, The Dickey Foundation, proudly supports first responders across the United States. The foundation provides safety equipment such as helmets, shields, respiratory masks and overall support for local first responders. Donate to The Dickey Foundation.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

