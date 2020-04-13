BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”), the parent company of First US Bank, announced today a change in location for the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) via the filing of additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



In order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of the Company’s shareholders, employees, community and other stakeholders during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company will hold the Annual Meeting on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Central Time, in a virtual meeting format only, via live audio webcast, in order to provide a consistent and convenient experience to shareholders, regardless of location. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically in person.

The Company has determined that the virtual meeting format is appropriate this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic but, at this time, does not intend to adopt a virtual format for future annual meetings.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, visit the virtual meeting website located at www.meetingcenter.io/231723047. The password for the meeting is FUSB2020. Attendees can join the Annual Meeting as a “shareholder” or as a “guest.” Only attendees joining as shareholders will be able to vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting. In order to participate in the meeting as a shareholder and not as a guest, you must enter, in addition to the password above, the 15-digit control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice that you previously received. It is important that you retain your control number until the day of the Annual Meeting in order to gain access as a shareholder. If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, and do not have a control number, you must register in advance to attend the meeting as a shareholder by following the instructions set forth in the additional proxy materials filed today with the SEC.

Please visit the virtual meeting website in advance of the Annual Meeting to ensure accessibility. Information on technical support can be found in the additional proxy materials filed today with the SEC.

The Company urges all shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

A replay of the Annual Meeting will be available on the virtual meeting website until July 31, 2020.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia through First US Bank (the “Bank”). In addition, the Company’s operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc., a consumer loan company (“ALC”), and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank’s and ALC’s consumer loan customers. The Company files periodic reports with the SEC. Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FUSB.”

Contact: Thomas S. Elley 205-582-1200