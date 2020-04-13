New York, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Aesthetics Market Research Report by Function , by Treatment , by Product, by Operation, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881775/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Medical Aesthetics Market is expected to grow from USD 11,652.11 Million in 2019 to USD 22,823.13 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.85%.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Medical Aesthetics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The Chemical Peel is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Function, the Medical Aesthetics Market is studied across Chemical Peel, Dermal Filler, Laser, Liposuction Machine, Needling, Cellulite & Fat Reduction, and Skin Tightening & Resurfacing. The Dermal Filler commanded the largest size in the Medical Aesthetics Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Chemical Peel is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Anti-Aging & Wrinkles is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Treatment, the Medical Aesthetics Market is studied across Anti-Aging & Wrinkles, Body Shaping & Cellulite, Breast Enhancement, Facial & Skin Rejuvenation, Pigment Lesions, Psoriasis, Reconstructive, Sears, Tattoo Removal, Vascular Lesions, and Vitiligo. The Facial & Skin Rejuvenation commanded the largest size in the Medical Aesthetics Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Anti-Aging & Wrinkles is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Facial Aesthetic Product is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Product, the Medical Aesthetics Market is studied across Body Contouring Device, Aesthetic Implant, Facial Aesthetic Product, Hair Removal Device, Nail Treatment Laser Device, Skin Aesthetic Device, Tattoo Removal Device, and Thread Lift Product. The Facial Aesthetic Product commanded the largest size in the Medical Aesthetics Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Surgical is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Operation, the Medical Aesthetics Market is studied across Non-Surgical and Surgical. The Surgical commanded the largest size in the Medical Aesthetics Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Medical Spa & Beauty Center is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of End User, the Medical Aesthetics Market is studied across Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, Hospital & Clinic, and Medical Spa & Beauty Center. The Dermatology & Cosmetic Center commanded the largest size in the Medical Aesthetics Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Medical Spa & Beauty Center is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Geography, the Medical Aesthetics Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region is studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region is studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Medical Aesthetics Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Medical Aesthetics Market including Allergan PLC, Alma Lasers, Ltd., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, El.En. S.P.A., Establishment Labs, Fotona D.O.O., Galderma S.A., Groupe Sebbin, Johnson & Johnson, Medytox, Inc., Merz Aestehtics, Merz Aesthetics, Inc., Nobel Biocare, Sientra, Inc., Sinclair Pharma PLC, Solta Medical, Straumann, and Syneron Medical, Ltd..



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Aesthetics Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Medical Aesthetics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and their impact analysis shaping the Global Medical Aesthetics Market during the forecast period?

3. What is the competitive position if vendors in the Global Medical Aesthetics Market?

4. How Porters Five Forces define the Global Medical Aesthetics Market landscape?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Medical Aesthetics Market?

6. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Medical Aesthetics Market?

7. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Medical Aesthetics Market?

8. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Medical Aesthetics Market?

