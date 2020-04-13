ST. LOUIS, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select Market: AEGN) today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will now be conducted exclusively online by remote communication. The decision was made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health concerns and local mandates restricting public gatherings in the State of Missouri and the County of St. Louis. The Company believes utilizing a virtual meeting format is prudent to protect the health and safety of stockholders, employees and the community.



As a result of this change, stockholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2020, however, will be able vote and ask questions during the meeting through the online platform.

The meeting will continue to be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time. The items of business are the same as set forth in the meeting notice previously provided to stockholders.

In order to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, stockholders will be required to register in advance at http://viewproxy.com/aegioncorp/2020/ . Registration will close at 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Stockholders will be able to log into the meeting platform beginning at 8:15 a.m. Central Daylight Time on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 by visiting http://viewproxy.com/aegioncorp/2020/vm and providing log-on information obtained during the registration process. Stockholders may vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website.

If stockholders encounter any technical difficulties with the virtual meeting platform on the meeting day, please call toll-free support at 1-866-612-8937. Technical support will be available beginning at 8:15 a.m. Central Daylight Time on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 and will remain available until the close of the meeting.

Stockholders may continue to submit proxies in advance of the annual meeting via the internet, by phone or by mail, following instructions included on the previously distributed proxy card or notice of internet availability. Please note that these materials will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual meeting. Stockholders are urged to vote and submit proxies in advance of the meeting using one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

The Company anticipates at this time that it will return to in-person (or hybrid) stockholder meetings, as per past practice, as soon as it is practicable and safe to do so.

