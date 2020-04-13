WILMINGTON, Del., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, expects to report first quarter 2020 earnings at the end of business, Monday, April 27, 2020. Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (877) 312-5857 and using conference ID #9227636. Callers should dial a few minutes early in case of heavier call volume.

A rebroadcast of WSFS’ first quarter 2020 earnings conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 until Saturday, May 9, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 and using conference ID 9227636.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of December 31, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates 118 offices, 93 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (55), Delaware (45), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com .