CALGARY, Alberta, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgewater Labs, a global leader in custom software solutions, today announced the appointment of Jason Tate to the role of Chief Operating Officer. With extensive management experience spanning more than two decades, Tate brings valuable leadership to Bridgewater’s, already great, executive team during a period of rapid growth. As COO, Tate will have an immediate and profound impact on operations and direct the company’s multi-continent growth, enterprise business development initiatives and administrative functions.



“Tate joins Bridgewater bringing with him world-class experience in enterprise sales, operational and financial management experience at both early-stage and large-sized companies,” said Stefan Radeta, Bridgewater’s CEO. “We are thrilled to have a steady hand at the operational helm as we continue to expand our service offerings and broaden our customer base.”

Prior to joining Bridgewater, Tate acted as Managing Director for Robots & Pencils. During his tenure, he was responsible for all aspects of strategic planning, business development, product development, and customer service. Prior to his work at R&P, Tate held successive executive positions at Apple leading Apple Enterprise in Western Canada and Long View Systems focused on multi-geographic expansion and award-winning Managed Services.

“Bridgewater Labs is experiencing accelerated growth with the success of its existing custom software and cloud-based solutions, and its planned expansion to soon include offices in 5 countries in several continents,” said Tate. “It is a tremendous pleasure to join Stefan, Nikola and the Bridgewater team. I am beyond excited to support the growth and evolution of the Company going forward.”

About Bridgewater Labs Inc.

Bridgewater Labs helps companies unleash the power of technology through custom web applications, mobile apps, and cloud services. Bridgewater works with local Canadian small businesses all the way up to Fortune 500 companies. With the ability to execute full cycle projects from idea phase, design, technical requirements, development and maintenance, Bridgewater delivers a full suite of solutions under one roof for clients.

