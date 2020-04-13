TORONTO, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (“Forsys” or the “Company”) (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX:FSY) is pleased to announce that further to the Company’s press release dated April 2, 2020, it has filed its annual audited financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and annual information form together with the related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2019 under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



ABOUT FORSYS METALS CORP.

Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium producer with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa, a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website.

