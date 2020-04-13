HOUSTON, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (“SAE”) (NASDAQ: SAEX, OTCQB: SXPLW) today announced that it is initiating a process to analyze and evaluate various strategic alternatives to address its capital structure and to position SAE for future success.
The outcome of the strategic review process will depend on the opportunities which arise within such process, and there is no assurance of any particular outcome or its timing. To assist the Board of Directors and management team in analyzing and evaluating these opportunities, SAE has retained Imperial Capital, LLC as its financial advisor.
Given the nature of the strategic alternatives process, SAE does not intend to make any future announcements concerning this process or developments related to its review until such time as SAE determines that further disclosure is necessary or appropriate.
SAE is an international oilfield services company offering a full range of vertically-integrated seismic data acquisition, data processing and interpretation, and logistical support services throughout North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. In addition to the acquisition of 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones and offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters, SAE offers a full suite of data processing and interpretation services utilizing its proprietary, patent-protected software, and also provides in-house logistical support services, such as program design, planning and permitting, camp services and infrastructure, surveying, drilling, environmental assessment and reclamation, and community relations. SAE operates crews around the world, performing major projects for its blue-chip customer base, which includes major integrated oil companies, national oil companies and large independent oil and gas exploration companies. With its global headquarters in Houston, Texas, SAE supports its operations through a multi-national presence in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Malaysia, and Singapore. For more information, please visit SAE’s website at www.saexploration.com.
