Boston, MA, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (“Zoom”) (OTCQB: ZMTP), a leading manufacturer of cable modems and other communications products, today announced the extension of its Home Networking License with Motorola Mobility LLC. The renewed agreement runs through 2025 and applies to a wide range of products, including consumer-grade cellular modems and gateways, DSL modems and gateways, and MoCA (Multimedia over Coax) adapters.

“Motorola strives to enable everyone to stay connected,” said Dave Carroll, Executive Director of Strategic Brand Partnerships for Motorola. “Through this expanded partnership with Zoom, we are thrilled to enable consumers more ways to work and play from home, while managing their home network with a suite of innovative services.”

“We’re excited about this extension of our licensing agreement with Motorola Mobility,” said Joe Wytanis, Zoom’s CEO. “We have had a great relationship with Motorola since we first acquired the license in 2016 and expect the strong brand recognition the Motorola name brings will continue to be the centerpiece of an aggressive marketing program. We continue to develop high-performance cable modems utilizing the latest technology and have received favorable reviews from a number of highly regarded consumer premise equipment (“CPE”) product reviewers.”

Mr. Wytanis continued, “Like many companies, Zoom is working through the current landscape by having employees work remotely as the safety of our team and community is paramount. We believe the prevalence of ‘teleworking’ in general has the potential to stimulate demand for our products, especially our gateway devices which allow users to enjoy the maximum bandwidth and speeds allowed by their ISPs. With this new agreement we will be well-positioned to help consumers seamlessly work remotely.”

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports cable modems and other communication products. The Company’s worldwide Motorola license agreement includes cable modems and gateways, local area network products including routers and MoCA Adapters, DSL modems and gateways, cellular modems and routers and sensors, networking products, and other Internet and network products. For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoom.net and www.motorolanetwork.com .

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola

MOTOROLA, the Stylized Motorola Logo and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC, and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2020 Motorola Mobility LLC.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information relating to Zoom’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: the potential need for additional funding which Zoom may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Zoom’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Zoom’s production and shipping; Zoom’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Zoom’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including budget overruns, project delays, and the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent-related matters; and other risks set forth in Zoom’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Zoom cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Zoom expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Zoom’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeremy Hellman, Vice-President

The Equity Group Inc.

Phone: 212-836-9626

Email: jhellman@equityny.com

Media Contact:

Eric Steeves, Marketing Director

Zoom Telephonics

Phone: 978-273-6111

Email: esteeves@zoom.net