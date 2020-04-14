New York, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797853/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Test Service will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$73.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$63.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Test Service will reach a market size of US$52.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$551 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aircraft Lightning Protection (ALP): An Introductory Prelude
Protecting the Aircraft from Lightning: A Key Criteria in
Flight Operations
Bright Prospects Ahead for ALP Solutions Market
Prevailing Scenario in the World Aircraft Industry Strongly
Supports ALP Market Expansion
Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points
Towards Robust Demand
Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New
Aircraft
Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies
Opportunities
Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical
Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
Surging Orders for Sophisticated UAVs
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aircraft Lightning Protection Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Metal Mesh & Expanded Foil: Widely Used Structural Materials in
ALP Applications
A Review of Select Expanded Metal Foil (EMF) Solutions
Dexmet MicroGrid® Precision Expanded Metal Foils
Lord UltraConductive? Film and Coatings
Potential Opportunities Identified for Integrated Materials
Amid Progressive Advancements in Aircraft Structural Materials,
Lightning Protection Also Seeks More Efficient Solutions
Advancements in Metallized Fibers & Fabrics Tempts ALP Market
Nickel-Coated Carbon Fibres Show Promise
Conductive Surface Treatments Seek Role
Graphene: The New Wonder Material Throws Hat into the Ring
Haydale Develops Graphene-Enhanced CFR Composite that Can
Withstand Severe Lightning-Strike Event
Rising Investments on TVSs to Safeguard Aircraft Subsystems
Push the Boundaries for ALP Solutions
Established Use Case of Static Wicks in Resolving Avionics
Interference Issues Widens Opportunities
Lightning Protection Certification Testing: A Major Application
Category
Sustained Efforts from Leading Aircraft Makers to Enhance ALP
Efficiency Bodes Well
Airbus-Led PROTEST Project Brings Forth Novel Approaches for
Performance Enhancements
Boeing Implements Simulation Program with Focus on Improving
EMF Capabilities
Repair Considerations for Lightning Struck Aircraft Instigate
Demand for ALP MRO Services
Healthy Trajectory in Aircraft MRO Industry Boosts Market
Prospects
