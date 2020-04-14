New York, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Gearbox Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797846/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Engine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$59.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$50.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Engine will reach a market size of US$195.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$462.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797846/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aircraft Gearbox: A Prelude
An Important Component of Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine
Robust Growth Forecasts for Aircraft Gearbox Market
Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry Widens
Demand Prospects
Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points
Towards Strong Demand
Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New
Aircraft
Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical
Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies
Opportunities
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aircraft Gearbox Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Alloys Remain the Primary Structural Materials for Gearbox
Systems: Brief Overview of Materials & Processes Utilized in
Manufacture of Aircraft Engines and Engine Parts
Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing CO2 Emissions Puts
Focus on Ultra-Lightweight Engine Parts
An Overview of ICAO?s CORSIA Standard
3D Printing Technology Seeks Role in Design & Production of
Gearbox Systems
Technology Advancements Spur Progressive Growth
Pratt & Whitney?s PurePower Geared Turbofan: The Major
Breakthrough in Aircraft Technology in More than Three Decades
Performance Issues Crop Up with Geared Turbofan
DGCA of India Decides to Issue Additional Safety Directive for
Aircraft Fitted with Pratt & Whitney Engines
Rolls-Royce Develops World?s Most Powerful Turbofan Gearbox
Safran and GE Develop IGGB® Acknowledging the Shift towards
Electric Aircraft
Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects
Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aircraft Gearbox Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Aircraft Gearbox Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Engine (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Engine (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Engine (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Airframe (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Airframe (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Airframe (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Reduction (Gearbox Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Reduction (Gearbox Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Reduction (Gearbox Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Accessory (Gearbox Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Accessory (Gearbox Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Accessory (Gearbox Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Actuation (Gearbox Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Actuation (Gearbox Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Actuation (Gearbox Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Tail Rotor (Gearbox Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Tail Rotor (Gearbox Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Tail Rotor (Gearbox Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: APU (Gearbox Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: APU (Gearbox Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: APU (Gearbox Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Gearbox Types (Gearbox Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Other Gearbox Types (Gearbox Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Other Gearbox Types (Gearbox Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aircraft Gearbox Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Aircraft Gearbox Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Aircraft Gearbox Market in the United States by
Gearbox Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown
by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Aircraft Gearbox Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Canadian Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Review by
Gearbox Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Gearbox Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aircraft
Gearbox in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Aircraft Gearbox Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Market for Aircraft Gearbox: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by
Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Aircraft Gearbox in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Aircraft Gearbox Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Chinese Aircraft Gearbox Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Aircraft Gearbox Market by Gearbox Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aircraft Gearbox Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Aircraft Gearbox Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Aircraft Gearbox Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018-2025
Table 59: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Gearbox Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by
Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Aircraft Gearbox Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Aircraft Gearbox Market in France by Gearbox Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by
Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Aircraft Gearbox Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by
Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Demand for Aircraft Gearbox in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Aircraft Gearbox Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Italian Aircraft Gearbox Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Aircraft Gearbox Market by Gearbox Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Aircraft Gearbox in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Aircraft Gearbox Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Aircraft Gearbox: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gearbox Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Aircraft Gearbox Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis
by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Aircraft Gearbox Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Spanish Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Review by
Gearbox Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Gearbox Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Aircraft Gearbox Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Russia by Gearbox Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by
Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Aircraft Gearbox Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Gearbox Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Aircraft Gearbox Market Share
Breakdown by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Aircraft Gearbox Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Asia-Pacific by Gearbox
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis
by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Aircraft Gearbox Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown
by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Aircraft Gearbox Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Aircraft Gearbox Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Indian Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Review by
Gearbox Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Aircraft Gearbox Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Gearbox Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Aircraft Gearbox Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Aircraft Gearbox Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Aircraft Gearbox in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aircraft Gearbox:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Gearbox Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Market Share
Analysis by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Aircraft Gearbox Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Aircraft Gearbox Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Aircraft Gearbox in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Aircraft Gearbox Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Aircraft Gearbox Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Latin American Aircraft Gearbox Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Aircraft Gearbox Market by Gearbox
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Aircraft Gearbox Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018-2025
Table 149: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Gearbox Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown
by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Aircraft Gearbox Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 154: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Brazil by Gearbox Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by
Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Aircraft Gearbox Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by
Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Gearbox Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Gearbox Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 167: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Rest of Latin America by
Gearbox Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Gearbox Market Share
Breakdown by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Aircraft Gearbox Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Aircraft Gearbox Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market by
Gearbox Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Aircraft Gearbox Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Gearbox Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aircraft
Gearbox in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Aircraft Gearbox Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Market for Aircraft Gearbox: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by
Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Aircraft Gearbox Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018-2025
Table 188: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Gearbox Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by
Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Aircraft Gearbox in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Aircraft Gearbox Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Gearbox Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Gearbox Market by Gearbox
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Aircraft Gearbox Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Aircraft Gearbox Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Aircraft Gearbox Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Gearbox Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Aircraft Gearbox Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Gearbox Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Market Share
Breakdown by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Aircraft Gearbox Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Africa by Gearbox Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by
Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AERO GEAR INC.
AERO GEARBOX INTERNATIONAL
AVION TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CEF INDUSTRIES
LIEBHERR-INTERNATIONAL DEUTSCHLAND GMBH
NORTHSTAR AEROSPACE INC.
PBS VELKA BITES
SKF GROUP
SAFRAN
TRIUMPH GROUP
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797846/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: