New York, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Gearbox Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797846/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Engine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$59.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$50.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Engine will reach a market size of US$195.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$462.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aero Gear, Inc.

Aero Gearbox International

Avion Technologies Inc.

CEF Industries LLC

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Northstar Aerospace

Pbs Velka Bites

Safran

SKF Group

Triumph Group

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797846/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aircraft Gearbox: A Prelude

An Important Component of Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine

Robust Growth Forecasts for Aircraft Gearbox Market

Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry Widens

Demand Prospects

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points

Towards Strong Demand

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New

Aircraft

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical

Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies

Opportunities

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aircraft Gearbox Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Alloys Remain the Primary Structural Materials for Gearbox

Systems: Brief Overview of Materials & Processes Utilized in

Manufacture of Aircraft Engines and Engine Parts

Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing CO2 Emissions Puts

Focus on Ultra-Lightweight Engine Parts

An Overview of ICAO?s CORSIA Standard

3D Printing Technology Seeks Role in Design & Production of

Gearbox Systems

Technology Advancements Spur Progressive Growth

Pratt & Whitney?s PurePower Geared Turbofan: The Major

Breakthrough in Aircraft Technology in More than Three Decades

Performance Issues Crop Up with Geared Turbofan

DGCA of India Decides to Issue Additional Safety Directive for

Aircraft Fitted with Pratt & Whitney Engines

Rolls-Royce Develops World?s Most Powerful Turbofan Gearbox

Safran and GE Develop IGGB® Acknowledging the Shift towards

Electric Aircraft

Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects

Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Aircraft Gearbox Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Aircraft Gearbox Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Engine (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Engine (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Engine (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Airframe (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Airframe (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Airframe (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Reduction (Gearbox Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Reduction (Gearbox Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Reduction (Gearbox Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Accessory (Gearbox Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Accessory (Gearbox Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Accessory (Gearbox Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Actuation (Gearbox Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Actuation (Gearbox Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Actuation (Gearbox Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Tail Rotor (Gearbox Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Tail Rotor (Gearbox Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Tail Rotor (Gearbox Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: APU (Gearbox Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: APU (Gearbox Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: APU (Gearbox Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Gearbox Types (Gearbox Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Gearbox Types (Gearbox Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Gearbox Types (Gearbox Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aircraft Gearbox Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Aircraft Gearbox Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Aircraft Gearbox Market in the United States by

Gearbox Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown

by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Aircraft Gearbox Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Canadian Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Review by

Gearbox Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Gearbox Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aircraft

Gearbox in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Aircraft Gearbox Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for Aircraft Gearbox: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by

Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Aircraft Gearbox in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Aircraft Gearbox Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Chinese Aircraft Gearbox Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Aircraft Gearbox Market by Gearbox Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aircraft Gearbox Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Aircraft Gearbox Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Aircraft Gearbox Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Gearbox Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by

Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Aircraft Gearbox Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Aircraft Gearbox Market in France by Gearbox Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by

Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Aircraft Gearbox Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by

Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Demand for Aircraft Gearbox in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Aircraft Gearbox Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Italian Aircraft Gearbox Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Aircraft Gearbox Market by Gearbox Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Aircraft Gearbox in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Aircraft Gearbox Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Aircraft Gearbox: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gearbox Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Aircraft Gearbox Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis

by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Aircraft Gearbox Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Spanish Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Review by

Gearbox Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Gearbox Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Aircraft Gearbox Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Russia by Gearbox Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by

Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Aircraft Gearbox Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Gearbox Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Aircraft Gearbox Market Share

Breakdown by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Aircraft Gearbox Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Asia-Pacific by Gearbox

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis

by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Aircraft Gearbox Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown

by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Aircraft Gearbox Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Aircraft Gearbox Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Indian Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Review by

Gearbox Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Aircraft Gearbox Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Gearbox Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Aircraft Gearbox Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Aircraft Gearbox Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Aircraft Gearbox in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aircraft Gearbox:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Gearbox Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Market Share

Analysis by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Aircraft Gearbox Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Aircraft Gearbox Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Aircraft Gearbox in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Aircraft Gearbox Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Aircraft Gearbox Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Latin American Aircraft Gearbox Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Aircraft Gearbox Market by Gearbox

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Aircraft Gearbox Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Gearbox Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown

by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Aircraft Gearbox Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Brazil by Gearbox Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by

Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Aircraft Gearbox Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by

Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Gearbox Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Gearbox Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 167: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Rest of Latin America by

Gearbox Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Gearbox Market Share

Breakdown by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Aircraft Gearbox Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Aircraft Gearbox Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market by

Gearbox Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Aircraft Gearbox Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Gearbox Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aircraft

Gearbox in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Aircraft Gearbox Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Market for Aircraft Gearbox: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by

Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Aircraft Gearbox Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 185: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018-2025

Table 188: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Gearbox Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by

Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Aircraft Gearbox in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Aircraft Gearbox Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Gearbox Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Gearbox Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Gearbox Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Gearbox Market by Gearbox

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Aircraft Gearbox Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Aircraft Gearbox Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Aircraft Gearbox Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Gearbox Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Aircraft Gearbox Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Gearbox Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Market Share

Breakdown by Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Aircraft Gearbox Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Aircraft Gearbox Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Aircraft Gearbox Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Gearbox Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Aircraft Gearbox Market in Africa by Gearbox Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Aircraft Gearbox Market Share Breakdown by

Gearbox Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AERO GEAR INC.

AERO GEARBOX INTERNATIONAL

AVION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CEF INDUSTRIES

LIEBHERR-INTERNATIONAL DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

NORTHSTAR AEROSPACE INC.

PBS VELKA BITES

SKF GROUP

SAFRAN

TRIUMPH GROUP

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797846/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001