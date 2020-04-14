New York, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797845/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.8 Billion by the year 2025, Fuel Injection will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$156.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$133.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fuel Injection will reach a market size of US$603.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aircraft Fuel Systems: An Introductory Prelude
Steady Growth on the Cards for Aircraft Fuel Systems Market
Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry Enhances
Demand Prospects for Aircraft Fuel Systems
Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points
Towards Strong Demand
Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New
Aircraft
Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical
Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
Focus Shifts to UAVs and New Generation Fighter Jets
Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies
Opportunities
Optimistic Forecasts for Helicopters Industry Favors Market
Prospects
Healthy Trajectory in MRO Industry Accelerates Growth Momentum
Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aircraft Fuel Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advancements in Aircraft Fuel System Indicators Improve
Performance Efficiency
Sophisticated Gauge Systems Come to Fore
New Generation Fuel Measurement Technologies Seek to Augment
Fuel System Performance
Modern Aircraft Fuel Systems Characterized by Advanced Fuel
Tank Systems
Sophisticated Pump Mechanism: Backbone for Aircraft Fuel System
Offering Weight, Strength & Efficiency Benefits, Composites
Emerge as Novel Material Type in Aircraft Fuel System
Fabrication
Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions
to Give Clear Edge to Composites
A Note on ICAO?s CORSIA Standard
Latest Composite Advancements in Aircraft Fuel System Vertical
General Dynamics Develops Lightweight External Composite Fuel
Tanks
Technical Fibre Products Unveils Lightweight Composite Pipe for
Aircraft Fuel Systems
3D Printing: Extremely Useful in Design and Manufacture of
Aircraft Fuel Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
