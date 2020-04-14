Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Polarcus Limited (OSE: PLCS) will be held on 29 April 2020 by webcast hosted from Dubai at 16:00 hrs GST (14:00 hrs CEST).

The Notice of Annual General Meeting and enclosures including a Shareholder Proxy Form is attached.

Contacts

Caleb Raywood, Company Secretary

+971 4 4360 811

caleb.raywood@polarcus.com

Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO

+971 50 559 8175

hp.burlid@polarcus.com

Polarcus (OSE: PLCS) is a focused geophysical service provider of safe and environmentally responsible marine acquisition services globally. Our geophysical offering is driven by innovation and collaboration to provide clients with better seismic data faster. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance seismic vessels with 3D and 4D imaging capabilities, which incorporate leading-edge technologies for improved environmental performance and operational efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced priority processing solutions including Cirrus, a suite of cloud-based applications and services designed to bring clients closer to acquired seismic data, enabling faster and better informed exploration decisions. The Company services its clients globally from its head office in Dubai and regional offices located in Houston, London, Singapore and delivers Group asset management services from Oslo. For more information, visit www.polarcus.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

