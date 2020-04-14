Covid-19 disclaimer In light of the rapidly changing situation relating to Covid-19, TGS is planning for several contingency scenarios for its ongoing and planned operations. Our top priority remains the health & safety of our workforce and we will take guidance from appropriate parties to amend the activities of onshore and offshore personnel and adjust timelines of projects accordingly.

Asker, Norway (14 April 2020) - TGS, a leading provider of multi-client geoscience data and insights for exploration & production (E&P) companies, today published its 2019 Annual Report. The 2019 Annual Report is available to shareholders and other interested parties via this link or via this TGS web page: www.tgs.com/investor-center/financial-reports/annual-reports.

A printed copy can also be obtained free of charge upon written request to the following email address: investor@tgs.com.





About TGS

TGS provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

Forward Looking Statement All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Larsen

EVP, Strategy and M&A

investor@tgs.com